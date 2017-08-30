Isle of Wight MP chairs new Parliamentary Group on UK Islands

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed
Island MP Bob Seely has set out the parameters for a Parliamentary research project into the challenges UK Islands face.
Detailed questions
Bob, who is chair of the new All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on UK Islands, has submitted detailed questions to the House of Commons Library on a wide range of topics.
These include the cost of ferries, broadband speeds, education standards, demographics, transport subsidies, the cost and impact of fix links and the cost of being an island.
Seek to better understand island communities
Bob Seely said,
“This information is being sought so that we can better understand island communities throughout Britain.
“The answers that we get will enable us to build an informed understanding of the differences – and shared experiences – of island communities across the UK, from the Isle of Wight, the Scilly Isles, Anglesey to the many Scottish Islands.
“The new group I chair is ready and able to make a strong case for UK islands but we must have a detailed evidence base to help us when talking to Government and advocating for time in Parliament to discuss these matters. These questions start that process.
“Although the information will be useful for all MPs representing island communities in the UK, I am particularly focused on the specific challenges facing the Isle of Wight. I look forward to receiving the answers so our group can use the evidence to enable Government to listen to UK Islands – and the Isle of Wight – more.”
Bob made a manifesto pledge to set up the APPG during the General Election campaign.
Image: © Parliament TV
Wednesday, 30th August, 2017 9:10am
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fBe
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
.
Steve Goodman
30.Aug.2017 11:16am
Dear Bob
Good luck with getting government to listen more, and then to actually do something to improve things on all of our islands including the big one just across the Solent, because it seems that government and it’s MP representatives usually operate not in listening mode but in PR mode.
If there is ever a change of heart, good information on things that don’t work well and/or are being run unnecessarily expensively, and why, and what can be done to improve, can as always be easily and inexpensively found by looking at a range of established helpful (inter/)national and local sources like Private Eye and articles in The Guardian, OTW, and so on; for so many years so much has been reported and discussed about ‘the challenges faced’, ‘the costs’, ‘the differences – and shared experiences’, and ‘the evidence base allowing so many to be ready and able to make strong cases’ to the deaf PR people in power.
While you might be in the right mood, why not start by taking another look at the overwhelming case for assisted dying, and reversing the fragmentation of our inefficient and expensive transport system and energy and water utilities, for example?