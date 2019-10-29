Isle of Wight MP sets out his wishes for an Island Deal, including three per cent extra funding for council services

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has today released the letter he has written to the Prime Minister setting out the details of what the Island MP thinks should be in an Island Deal.

Bob’s letter consists of an evidence-based case outlining the additional costs of providing public services on the Isle of Wight.

There has been a wealth of evidence to show the significant additional cost of providing public services on islands to the same level as that enjoyed on neighbouring mainland. The Isle of Wight is no exception, as several research studies have proved.

Key elements of the Island Plan

Bob told the Prime Minister that he believed that any Island Deal should cover six areas: Local Authority Services, the NHS and healthcare, Island infrastructure costs, housing and the need for exceptional circumstances, a combined Public Service Model, as well as transport and ferries.

The key elements of that were:

£7.1 million for local authority public services (an additional three per cent on public service provision)

£10.9 million for the Island’s healthcare system

A combined funding pot for public service provision on the Island to integrate the Island’s health, social care and public services

A £5 cap on the cost of patient travel to the mainland to access vital NHS services

Investment in the Island’s rural economy

Reduced housing targets for the Island

Support to address cross-Solent travel monopolies

Seely: The Island needs greater support

Bob said:

“Ensuring the Island gets the funding it deserves to maintain and develop first-class public services has always been, and remains, a priority for me. This is the next stage in a campaign to get the Island better services. I have convinced the Government in principle that the Island needs greater support. We now have to work out what that will consist of. “We have had some good wins to date: £26 million for Island Line, £20 million for Ryde Railway Pier, £48 million additional money for the NHS, the Arts Council giving the Island priority status, recognition that the Island is an island. We have had £100 million of additional government funding for the Island in the past 12 months, but there is always more to do.”

Prime Minister’s support

Mr Johnson first publicly indicated his support for an Island Deal in June during a visit to the Island – and reaffirmed his commitment to this last month in a public statement in the House of Commons.

The letter

To read the letter in full see below – click on full screen icon to see larger version.

Above news shared by the office of Bob Seely. Ed