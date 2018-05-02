Major boost for Isle of Wight Arts as MP secures ‘Priority treatment’ from Arts Council

When he was canvassing for votes less than a year ago, Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, made clear his support for the growth of a creative arts industry.

Today (Wednesday) it has been announced that following successful lobbying by the MP, Isle of Wight arts organisations will now receive “priority treatment” from Arts Council of England (ACE) to “develop their potential”.

Maximise potential of arts and museum scene

Bob said,

“This announcement of the Island becoming a Priority Location is really great news and I will now work with the many excellent organisations we have to develop plans to maximise the potential of the arts and museum scene. “I’m delighted that the numerous round tables with ACE and arts groups across the Island this last year has paid a handsome reward and I thank the arts council for this announcement. “I believe the Island’s artistic heritage is currently underutilised and there is a huge area of potential for the Isle of Wight to develop and link up with other organisations like London museums, theatres and galleries. “Such work is important for regeneration, education and the public good, and it will increase the attraction for visitors who want to come to the Island.”

The Island Collection: Working for the cultural sector

Museums such as Carisbrooke Castle and Dimbola Museum and Galleries, as well as arts organisations such as Ventnor Exchange, Shademakers, New Carnival Company and Quay Arts will benefit from the new priority status.

Virgil Philpott of Carisbrooke Castle Museum told OnTheWight,

“Alongside Bob’s work with ACE, the Island Collection brings together many of the Isle of Wight’s independent heritage and arts organisations, working together behind the scenes (including hosting a sector-wide event at Northwood House, where the MP spoke). “Previously disparate, the organisations have formalised themselves as The Island Collection to work for the cultural sector on behalf of the Island’s artists and residents.”

ACE: “Grateful to Isle of Wight MP”

Phil Gibby, Area Director, South West, Arts Council England, said,

“As the national development agency for the arts, museums and libraries in England, a large part of our role is to support the development of the sector and to work at a local level to ensure that arts, culture and libraries are integrated into communities. So, we’re delighted to have identified the Isle of Wight as a priority location. “We know that the success and sustainability of the arts and cultural sector on the Isle of Wight depends on effective partnerships between the Arts Council and its local partners. “We’re very grateful to Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely for bringing people together to advance this shared agenda.”

Image: asjaboros under CC BY 2.0