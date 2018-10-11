Isle of Wight NHS Trust misses major targets for care

The BBC have pulled together target data for the Isle of Wight NHS Trust and presented it in an easy to read way so you can compare the Island’s performance with other Trusts around the country (see below).

As has been reported over recent years, the troubled Isle of Wight NHS Trust (which remains rated Inadequate by the CQC) has been under severe pressure with rising numbers of patients across many departments and a problem with recruitment (the Trust spent over £10m on agency staff last year).

Long wait for some types of care

Only yesterday OnTheWight reported that almost 300 Islanders are still awaiting mental health support.

Earlier this year we reported on the long wait for cancer care for some patients.

Missing targets

For convenience, we’ve shown the target results below in graphics, but if you follow the link to the BBC Website, you can use their interactive tool to drag along the tables and compare the Island’s position with other Trusts.

OnTheWight has contacted the Isle of Wight NHS Trust for a comment and will update here once we receive it.

Thanks to Chris for the heads-up.

