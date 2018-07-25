Congratulations are in order for all those involved in this year’s Isle of Wight Pride and UK Pride event at the weekend.

This year saw the capacity of the day-long event jump from 5,000 to 15,000 as Islanders and visitors lined the streets of Ryde to cheer on the bigger and better parade..

The day’s events started with a parachute jump by the armed forces – flying the Pride flag – captured here for us by Alice Williams.

Click on images to see larger versions





Bigger parade

The parade, which included floats by Hovertravel, all of the emergencies services, some schools, carnival groups, samaba bands, a rugby club, theatre groups, LGBTQI+ groups and more, also included the largest Pride flag – all 150 metres of it – which snaked its way down Union Street.

This great aerial video was taken by the guys over at AerialViewUK and captures wonderfully the moment the flag turned from Union Street onto the esplanade.

We loved the Samba band and dancers ….

Photo gallery

If you took part in the parade, see whether we managed to catch you in our photo gallery

Click on images to see larger versions



















































































































Island no longer regarded as being “stuck in the past”

Yve White, Trustee of Isle of Wight Pride, said,

“With in excess of 15,000 people who were expected to turn out in support of the event, and many more lining the streets to cheer on the main procession, it’s safe to say that the Island is no longer regarded as being stuck in the past. “The photographs of Union Street and seeing the huge numbers lining the streets was amazing, everybody was so welcoming and were clapping and cheering on the parade, it made me Proud to be an Islander.”

Truly proud of community’s support

Matt Bundy from Isle of Wight Pride, said,

“We are just about starting to recover from the events on Saturday. To see the photographs, videos and comments being shared – it clearly has had a huge impact on the lives of Island residents as well as those who came to visit our Island. “We are truly proud of our Island’s community for all their ongoing support for Pride.”

A significant impact on the Island’s community

Ian, a new Trustee of Isle of Wight Pride, said

“Pride had a significant impact on the Island’s community and there are so many anecdotes back up this claim including my own. I was still in the closet about my sexual orientation at Pride last year. But the outpouring of love and support at that event gave me the strength to ‘come out’ to friends and family and to be myself. “Now, just one year later, I am proud to be one of the three trustees who are responsible for today’s events.”

Image: © Robby Dee Photography

Location map

View the location of this story.