Isle of Wight residents who have recovered from Covid-19 share their stories with OnTheWight

Since the first case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) was reported on the Isle of Wight in March, here at OnTheWight we’ve kept an eye on the daily numbers of official lab-confirmed cases, as well as the sad and untimely deaths.

More recently, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust have helpfully shared the number of patients who have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The latest figures at time of publishing are 104 confirmed cases at hospital, 25 passed away and 22 recovered and returned home.

Cases within the community

Anecdotally we’ve heard of many more cases in the community – where Island residents who have shown symptoms of Covid-19 have gone into full lock down and self isolated.

These numbers are not counted in the official figures which are released by Public Health England each day.

OnTheWight thought it would be useful for others to hear from Islanders who have been through Covid-19 and details of their recoveries. Several were happy to speak to us and two have asked to remain anonymous.

Polly’s story

Polly Gould contracted the virus quite early on and although she wasn’t hospitalised and didn’t experience the breathing difficulties that many have, says she had it pretty bad.

She told OnTheWight,

“There was no testing, I called 111 who just said rest at home, self-isolate for 14 days and call back if I get worse or struggle to breath. “Day ten is apparently the day of doom or gloom – you either take a turn for the worse or start to feel better. “On day ten I woke up for the first time with no temperature, sore throat, killer headache, or dry cough that had kept me awake all night, but it was right up to day 21 before I gained proper strength and recovered.”

Polly says says her cough lasted up until day 18, but happily she is back to normal health now. She self-isolated in her bedroom and had food delivered to her door.

She said,

“It very much seems that some people get different strains of it, being hardly affected, lasting just one week, or they have it to extreme like I had it – I was very fortunate though I didn’t have breathing difficulties so managed to fight it at home.”

Jo’s story

At time of writing, Jo Cooke told OnTheWight, that her symptoms had started three weeks earlier, she said,

“I am one hundred per cent certain that I contracted Covid-19. It was about 22 days ago, I started to feel unwell and within a very short period of time I was unable to get out of bed or off the sofa. “I had a temperature, I was dizzy and unsteady. My body, legs, arms feet hands and especially my back were in incredible pain. “I developed the dry cough, I lost my sense of taste and smell, although my appetite was long gone and I had an absolutely insatiable thirst, drinking up to six glasses of water throughout the night.”

Jo went on to explain the symptoms went on for well over ten days, in all she was unwell for 15. A week into her recovery and she still had a persistent cough and felt “absolutely shattered”.

Having had contact with the 111 service, Jo said,

“I am still self isolating (totally alone) and will continue to do so. I did have contact with NHS 111 who gave me amazing advice, with call backs from doctors. “I have an underlying lung condition brought on my contracting pneumonia 20 years ago, and although I didn’t experience breathing problems I did have a tight chest.”

Two steps forward one step back

Margaret (not her real name) explained to OnTheWight about her husband’s experiences with Covid-19. Bob (not his real name) is 65 years old and the only underlying health condition he has is well-controlled high blood pressure.

Margaret told OnTheWight,

“My husband started with a high temperature and cough on the Saturday. By the Tuesday, he said he felt a lot better and was thankful to have had a mild case, although his temperature was still raised. “However, by the following Friday he had started to go downhill again. After a second phone call to 111 a GP from our practice made contact and prescribed a course of antibiotics.”

She went on to explain,

“We then had a dreadful time of high temperature (for over a week altogether), breathlessness, barking cough, aches all over, loss of appetite and unable to get out of bed for five days. “111 sent an ambulance and the paramedics checked him over. He stayed at home, but with instructions to dial 999 if he deteriorated further. “I was checking his blood pressure, temperature, heart rate and oxygen saturation levels hourly. I also had a very good GP who rang for updates and I could ring her.”

Margaret explained that Bob seemed to be taking two steps forward and one back all the time. Just when they thought he was making headway, he would go downhill again.

On day 16 he started to feel a bit better and by day 19 his temperature is consistently down, blood saturation levels are consistently up to a normal level and they believe he’s on the mend.

Margaret finished by saying,

“It’s been a very scary time and of course, without actually making it to hospital, and without a test, we can’t say 100% that it was Covid19 but he doesn’t suffer with respiratory ailments or flu normally.”

Being in close proximity and caring for her husband, Margaret believes she had Covid-19 too, but said her symptoms were no worse than a bad cold with a cough.

Jessica’s story

Jessica Garbett also believes she suffered Covid-19, although with lesser symptoms than some of the others who have shared their stories. She told OnTheWight,

“I’d had a new and persistent cough for three weeks or so, and a temperature for about one hour. Both unusual for me, so presumed Coronavirus, confirmed with Doctor. “I experienced occasional unusual lethargy and a headache as well, which is lingering, which the doctor advised it would.”

Jessica believes the extent of symptoms were probably 2/10. There was no treatment needed other than paracetamol for her headache.

She said,

“First hand account from a friend was ‘flu like, between 6/10 occasionally 8/10’. “Her husband showed no symptoms, and her son a loss of taste but nothing else. As she says they live in such close proximity it’s not credible to think they weren’t exposed to it.”

Several family members affected

One reader who preferred to remain anonymous to readers told OnTheWight,

“My sister’s household (two adults, five children) have all recovered from Covid-19 (we assume it’s Coronavirus although they weren’t tested). “Both my sister and husband were pretty rough with it. Even after feeling better for a day they ended up in bed again with breathing problems. Both in their thirties and very fit. “I now think my brother has come down with it as he’s starting to feel unwell and has work colleagues that have had it (unconfirmed though). He’s had zero contact with my sister’s family.”

Get in touch

OnTheWight wishes all those who shared their stories well and a full and speedy recovery.

If you experienced Covid-19 and want to share your experience for others to read, get in touch by emailing newsdesk@onthewight.com

