Another rise in official number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Isle of Wight sees another rise in the number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

coronavirus under the microscope

According to Public Health England, the official number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen to 107.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

Over 400 key workers with symptoms were tested last weekend at the mobile testing unit.

The statistics
As of 30th April, 22 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 25 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19. There have been three deaths outside the hospital setting.

The stats explained
A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

A call to arms to all readers:
Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Ben (busy) under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 30th April, 2020 8:16pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nDn

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Another rise in official number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases"

newest oldest most voted
Fenders

Wait until Bob Seely and Dave Stewart get their way, then you’ll see deaths on the island go through the roof.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down
30, April 2020 8:28 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...