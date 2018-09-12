Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 12th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 September — 16 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 33 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405272

A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : located approximately 200m Newport side of Wight Building Materials on the Sandown bound lane : Blackwater S

Works description: ironwork repairs ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019579

Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 September — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : ML540272 – From junction with Castle Road to end of ML : Undercliff Gardens-Ventnor

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019242

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: PCP 32 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, ,

Works description: dig in footway required to provide new duct to existing BT Cabinet – which is to be extended – in order to provide new services

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC01

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG IN F/W TO RENEW F/C

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405249

Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : junc with Clarence Road (ML540236) : Manor Road-Wroxall

Works description: ironwork repairs WROXALL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019621

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NITON : At end of the farm lane and j/w Southford Lane : Newport Road-Niton – 7547

Works description: ironwork repairs NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019620

Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW

Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405291

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 54 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE #4

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396834

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 57 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: – TEST HOLE # 3

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396848

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 September — 14 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02

A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 35 HIGH ST WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG IN F/W REBUILD MANHOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405233

A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 JOHN STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Remedial reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08202250

Albert Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

12 September — 15 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: 2 separate chambers (not linked) either side of the carriageway both approx 10 metres from j/w Saunders Way

Works description: BUILDING 2 x NEW CHAMBERS ON EXISTING DUCT & LINK WITH A NEW DUCT

Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018CW11

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

13 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 37 CARTER AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT I

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400171

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 13 UPPER HIGHLAND RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGH

Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09401287

Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 September — 27 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Adelaide Grove to the junction of Cadets Walk 298m south ML140243 : Vec

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140243 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019606

Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

13 September — 21 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868

Woodhall Path Lower, Lake, Isle of Wight

13 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A3056 SANDOWN PO36 9FH

Works description: PROVIDE RESHELL FOR PCP14 FOOTWAY, 4M 3 WAY FROM PCP TO JRF10, 1M 1 WAY FROM JRF10 TO DSLAM.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW7TCLN01

Image: Nateone under CC BY 2.0