Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 12th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 September — 16 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 33 LUSHINGTON HILL WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405272
A3056 Blackwater Shute, Arreton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : located approximately 200m Newport side of Wight Building Materials on the Sandown bound lane : Blackwater S
Works description: ironwork repairs ARRETON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019579
Undercliff Gardens, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 September — 06 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : ML540272 – From junction with Castle Road to end of ML : Undercliff Gardens-Ventnor
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planning and resurfacing VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019242
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: PCP 32 172 YORK AVENUE EAST COWES PO32 UK, ,
Works description: dig in footway required to provide new duct to existing BT Cabinet – which is to be extended – in order to provide new services
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW66LKC01
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 34 HIGH ST NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG IN F/W TO RENEW F/C
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405249
Manor Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : junc with Clarence Road (ML540236) : Manor Road-Wroxall
Works description: ironwork repairs WROXALL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019621
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NITON : At end of the farm lane and j/w Southford Lane : Newport Road-Niton – 7547
Works description: ironwork repairs NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019620
Salterns Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ON SALTERNS RD JCT WITH DUVER RD SEAVIEW IOW
Works description: RESET LARGE SET OF COVERS ON CSO CHAMBER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405291
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 54 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE #4
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396834
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 57 STAPLERS RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: – TEST HOLE # 3
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09396848
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 September — 14 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 135m SE from the junction of ROWLANDS LANE on STROUD WOOD ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 496045 – Reactive Repairs – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW/Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBB9WGJW02
A3054 High Street, Wootton, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 35 HIGH ST WOOTTON BRIDGE RYDE ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG IN F/W REBUILD MANHOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09405233
A3054 John Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 JOHN STREET, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Remedial reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08202250
Albert Way, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
12 September — 15 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: 2 separate chambers (not linked) either side of the carriageway both approx 10 metres from j/w Saunders Way
Works description: BUILDING 2 x NEW CHAMBERS ON EXISTING DUCT & LINK WITH A NEW DUCT
Responsibility for works: WIGHTFIBRE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018CW11
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 37 CARTER AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT I
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09400171
Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 13 UPPER HIGHLAND RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGH
Works description: RECONNECT SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09401287
Vectis Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 September — 27 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : Whole length from the junction of Adelaide Grove to the junction of Cadets Walk 298m south ML140243 : Vec
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML140243 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019606
Weston Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
13 September — 21 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS ELM COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEASIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115241610-01868
Woodhall Path Lower, Lake, Isle of Wight
13 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3056 SANDOWN PO36 9FH
Works description: PROVIDE RESHELL FOR PCP14 FOOTWAY, 4M 3 WAY FROM PCP TO JRF10, 1M 1 WAY FROM JRF10 TO DSLAM.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005OP1W00000IBW7TCLN01
