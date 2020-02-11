Isle of Wight schools to partner with Ugandan colleagues in British Council funded project

Headteachers, teachers and school governors from six Isle of Wight Primary schools met at Lanesend Primary School in Cowes yesterday (Monday) to undergo global learning training delivered by Sarah Wise, a global learning trainer, from Deed in Dorset.

Connecting Classrooms programme

The six Primary schools: Gatten and Lake Primary, Bembridge CE Primary, Carisbrooke CE Primary, Gurnard Primary, Wroxall Primary and Lanesend Primary are part of a cluster, led by Gatten and Lake, who have been successful in their bid for British Council funding as part of the Connecting Classrooms programme.

The two projects

Pupils at these schools will be involved in two projects in collaboration with their partners in the Luwero district of Uganda. One project is based on local stories: each school shares a local story with their partner school.

The other project is around growing vegetables, healthy eating and sustainable production and consumption.

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

The work within the schools is linked to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on ‘Zero Hunger’, ‘Quality Education’, ‘Responsible consumption and production’ and ‘Partnerships for the goals’.

Part of the funding will allow representatives from the schools to visit their partners in Uganda and for representatives from the partner schools to visit the Isle of Wight. British Council Schools and TeachSDGs Ambassador, Pauline Stirling, is supporting the schools.

Fantastic opportunity to embed global learning in curriculum

Pauline said,

“This is a fantastic opportunity for these Isle of Wight schools to embed global learning in the curriculum. “We are looking forward to assessing the impact on pupils’ understanding of the world around them”.

