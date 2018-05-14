Isle of Wight Studio School closure protest planned for later this week

“If you believe in it, then fight for it!” is the call from those opposing the closure of the Isle of Wight Studio School. Parents and supporters are asked to join others outside County Hall this week to show their objection to the plans.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

save-our-schools-dont-destroy-education lg

“If you believe in it, then fight for it!”

That’s the rallying call from parents of children at the Isle of Wight Studio School – the only of its kind on the Island which provides alternative education with a strong emphasis on work placements – which announced less than a month ago that it was set to close due to too few students enrolling.

Protest at County Hall
Parents have made a strong case for the school to remain open and are now calling on others to join them this Wednesday (16th) for a protest outside County Hall, Newport.

Parents and supporters are asked to gather from 5.30pm, prior to the 6pm Annual Meeting.

Council won’t step in
The Cabinet member responsible for Education, Cllr Paul Brading, said the Isle of Wight council would not step in to save the school.

He did however say that,

“If a local school wanted to take it on, we would support it.”

Share your views
Parents and supporters of the school, along with the local councillor, Cllr Karl Love, have called on parents to share their views with the Department for Education (DfE) during the “listening period”.

The four week listening period ends on 22nd May. All parents, organisations and residents can make their comments known to DFE.IOWSS@education.gov.uk or the Regional Schools Commissioner Dominic Herrington at rsc.sesl@education.gov.uk or visit the Save Our Studio School Facebook Page.

Monday, 14th May, 2018 8:57am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kMU

Filed under: East Cowes, Education, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*