“If you believe in it, then fight for it!”

That’s the rallying call from parents of children at the Isle of Wight Studio School – the only of its kind on the Island which provides alternative education with a strong emphasis on work placements – which announced less than a month ago that it was set to close due to too few students enrolling.

Protest at County Hall

Parents have made a strong case for the school to remain open and are now calling on others to join them this Wednesday (16th) for a protest outside County Hall, Newport.

Parents and supporters are asked to gather from 5.30pm, prior to the 6pm Annual Meeting.

Council won’t step in

The Cabinet member responsible for Education, Cllr Paul Brading, said the Isle of Wight council would not step in to save the school.

He did however say that,

“If a local school wanted to take it on, we would support it.”

Share your views

Parents and supporters of the school, along with the local councillor, Cllr Karl Love, have called on parents to share their views with the Department for Education (DfE) during the “listening period”.

The four week listening period ends on 22nd May. All parents, organisations and residents can make their comments known to DFE.IOWSS@education.gov.uk or the Regional Schools Commissioner Dominic Herrington at rsc.sesl@education.gov.uk or visit the Save Our Studio School Facebook Page.