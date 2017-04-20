Isle of Wight teacher hits TV screens next week in ITV’s Culinary Genius

Richard Simpson, a year six teacher at Summerfields Primary School, will be making his debut appearance on TV next week on the ITV competitive cookery show, Culinary Genius.

The series started being shown this week on ITV each day at 3pm. Richard’s episode, which was filmed last month, is due to go out next Monday (24th ITV 3pm).

The show is hosted by Fern Britton and the series features guest chefs; Phil Vickery; Rosemary Shrager; Jean-Christophe Novelli and Gordon Ramsay.

The episodes are one-hour long and see nine amateur cooks placed in a wrestling ring-style studio to do their culinary battle.

Richard: “It was really stressful”

Richard had to apply in writing to take part. He then had a phone interview, followed by a final Skype interview where he had to cook a dish and talk it through.

Richard told OnTheWight,

“It was really stressful! Time pressures and not knowing what I was going to be asked to prepare or cook was hard. “I spent a morning at Briddlesford Farm shop with the butchers getting some tips, and learnt how to fillet fish with the chef (Gail) from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in Fishbourne.”

About the show, Fern Britton said,

“I am a huge fan of cookery shows and this one adds an extra level of energy and learning. To be working with Gordon, Rosemary, Jean-Christophe and Phil is just great! Is it possible to have too much fun?”

Raising awareness for Layla’s Trust

Once back from the Easter holidays, Richard hopes to be able to do a cookery fundraising event with his Summerfields Primary School class to raise money and awareness for Layla’s Trust.

Layla’s Trust seeks to provide support for bereaved families who have lost children and to families who have children with life limiting disabilities and terminal illnesses on the Isle of Wight. The Trust is in memory of Layla Mae Cotter who passed away in February 2002

Find out more about Layla’s trust by visiting their Website.