Isle of Wight welcomes new Member of Youth Parliament and Youth Council

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The Island has a new youth council and youth MP, supported by the Isle of Wight Council.

Elections — which included hustings and campaigning in schools around the Island — resulted in 18 young people, aged between 11 and 18, elected to the Isle of Wight Youth Council (IWYC) that sits once a month.

The Island’s new Member of Youth Parliament (MYP) is Isaac Lethbridge (pictured right, above), from Sandown, and his deputy is Benson Hardy (pictured left, above), from Wootton.

2019 Isle of Wight Youth Council

Both also sit on the IWYC and represent the views of young people on the Island as part of the national youth parliament, operated by the British Youth Council.

Isaac said:

“It was a great campaign and fantastic to see just how interested and involved young people across the Island became. “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who supported me in achieving this amazing opportunity, and I look forward to working hard over these next two years to ensure everyone feels they have a voice. “I hope you’ll join me in making the Isle the Wight a great place to learn and live for everyone.”

At the inaugural meeting of the new youth council, Owen Buchan was elected chair and India Dale deputy.

Isle of Wight Youth Council, New Chair Owen Buchan (left) and India Dale deputy

Departing chair, Tom Jackson, who is now concentrating on his studies, said: