Isle of Wight’s Kat Fight release sun-kissed psychedelic surf pop video ahead of single launch

Tomorrow (Wednesday) sees the release of the latest single from Kat Fight, a three-piece psychedelic folk pop band from Niton.

Compton B*tch will be released on Prison Records on 28th October 2020 and tells the story of one lover distancing themselves from the other and the unhappiness that follows.

The track comes to life with the great music video featuring sun-kissed scenes from Compton Beach, underwater and split-screen visuals, with dreamy vocals laid on top of a foot-tappingly catchy rhythm.

Who are Kat Fight?

Featuring Hannah Truckell, Kathryn Ball and Anthony Truckell (formerly of The Motion Pictures), you might also recognise band members from the fabulous folk group, Katkin Falls.

The band describe themselves as:

Flaxen threaded folk meets the glitterati of uptown satin indie pop in a collision of mighty psychedelic tumult.

Find out more about the band by visiting their Website, Instagram, YouTube or Facebook accounts. Isle of Wight record label, Prisons Records, can also be found on Facebook.

Music videos

Check out the video below, followed by one of Kat Fight’s earlier, more folky tracks.

Thanks to Kyle for the headsup.