Isle of Wight’s young inspectors commended for the valuable role they play

A group of 14 young inspectors who are responsible for providing feedback on the services provided through the Isle of Wight Council Short Breaks scheme were commended at an awards ceremony recently.

The presentation, which recognised their achievements, was hosted by the council’s disabled children intervention team at The Riverside Centre, Newport and was followed by a disco for all the children involved in this year’s scheme.

Certificates and gift vouchers

The winners were presented with certificates and gift vouchers by Cllr Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services; Kathy Marriott, children and families service area director and Steph Douglas-Robson, Young Inspectors Lead at the council’s disabled children’s intervention team.

The Young Inspectors Scheme was developed to capture the voice of children and young people on the Isle of Wight who have a disability and/or additional needs. They provide feedback on activities and services to the council’s Short Breaks service to enable the council to better meet the needs of young people using the service.

Young people aged between six and 19 form a skilled workforce, working in small groups to assess provisions and activities by participating, observing and giving their opinions via a child/young person friendly questionnaire, with the opportunity of providing additional feedback as necessary.

Brading: Young inspectors play extremely important role

Cllr Paul Brading said:

“Our young inspectors once again this year have played an extremely important role in providing invaluable feedback about the services provided via the Short Breaks service. “It was a pleasure to recognise the hard work of our young inspectors and I would like to thank them for their hard work this year.”

Get involved

If any young person aged between six and 19 who has a Gateway Card PLUS, would like to be a young Inspector in 2019, please call Steph Douglas-Robson on (01983 823561) or email steph.douglasrobson@iow.gov.uk

