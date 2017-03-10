Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 14 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 5 Forest Hills, Carisbrooke

Works description: Renew X2 Frame And Covers In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 23 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Side Of Fairy Hill On Seaview Lane

Works description: Ryde 360766 – Overlay � Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Advanced planning

Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Church House

Works description: Relay Service From Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 50 Castle Court , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew Broken Stop Tap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

10 March — 20 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 46

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start