Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Forest Hills, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 14 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 5 Forest Hills, Carisbrooke
Works description: Renew X2 Frame And Covers In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Seaview Lane, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 23 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Side Of Fairy Hill On Seaview Lane
Works description: Ryde 360766 – Overlay � Lay Approx 12m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw/Cw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Bonchurch Village Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Church House
Works description: Relay Service From Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Castle Court, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 50 Castle Court , Ventnor, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew Broken Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
10 March — 20 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 46
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
