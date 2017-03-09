Rhythmtree Festival returns to the Isle of Wight this summer

The 14, 15th and 16th July will see the return of the Island’s favourite family music festival for the eighth consecutive year. Organisers are pleased that the level of early bird ticket purchases are higher than ever before.

The next few months will see more act announcements, but Rhythmtree is pleased to welcome hip-hop pioneers and “Best Live Act” Brit Awards winners Stereo MCs.

Renowned for their stunning live shows Stereo MCs took dance into the mainstream with their worldwide hits including “Step it Up”, “Ground Level”, “Creation” and, of course, their monster smash “Connected”. Still as vibrant, energetic and funky as ever Stereo MCs will provide a great opening to this popular Island event.

Be lifted by Transglobal Underground

Friday will also offer superb triple bill of dance specialists with the unique, uplifting and euphoric live experience that is Transglobal Underground being joined by the not-to-be-missed afro beat of Vaudou Game from Togo who’s original, dynamic and heavy groove has been firing up audiences throughout Europe this past year.

The opening night brings a great variety of folk, roots and world music, including the much loved and charming troubadour Rory McLoed and the remarkable Scottish vocalist Kaela Rowan who, backed by a red hot band, transports listeners to the Highlands and Islands with her very beautiful renditions of traditional Gaelic “puirt a buel” or “mouth music”.

Unique music venues

The Rhythmtree festival is well known for the unique music venues it offers, including a rustic, leaf lined, woodland stage, the famous Didg café offering sofas and soft seating & creating a chilled out vibe to enjoy the sounds, then there’s the main stage set in an oak lined green field where the only other sounds to be heard are birdsong.

Kids go free!

Don’t forget kids go FREE and are offered full weekend of entertainment themselves including Forest School, Face Painting, Dressing Up, Dance Classes and much more with new activities and workshops to be announced very soon.

Coupled with a chance to renew yourself the yoga, meditation and massage options make Rhythmtree 2017 an outdoor, FREE camping and live music weekend not to be missed.

Tickets

Tickets prices are still amazingly great value.

Adult Weekend Earlybird £70

Teen Weekend Earlybird £35 available from Caffe Isola, 59 Pyle St, Newport or online.

