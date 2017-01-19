Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

You can also check ongoing current works by visiting the Island Roads Website.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Geotechnical improvement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Westhill Lane

Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)

20 January — 31 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Binstead: E/B C/W, J/O Drill Hall Lane: Binstead Hill-Binstead

Works description: 28 Day Perm, Reinstate Paco Patch Around C/W M/H Cover, Following Temp Infill Repairs. Tm Two Way Lights Req (Cw: Pothole) Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairlee Link Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 19 January

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 210047): J/O Fairlee Rd Boll

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 20 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: Just West Of The Junction Of Regent Street (Ml 410033): Pelican Crossing

Works description: Amend Dropped Kerbs Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: By Bus Stop Close To Spar Shop By Cedars Traffic Lights: High Street-Wootton

Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Outside 79 High Street Wootton: High Street-Wootton

Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: From Fishbourne Lane 265m West Towards Wootton, Ml 310011: Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Wootton: Opposite Ashlake Farm Drive: Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Egerton Road To Lane End Close: Lane End Road-Bembridge

Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Outside Number 67 Lushington Hill: Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Reset Ironworks Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport: Outside 2 Lushington Villas: Lushington Hill-Newport

Works description: Resetting Ironworks Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 19 January

Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Link Road (Ml 210008): J/O Link Rd Bollard (10)

Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 27 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: So 51 Upton Road

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 30 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside No 78

Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: East Cowes: Link From Hefford Road To Old Road, Ml 140293a: Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Opp 1 To Outside 6 On High Street

Works description: Shanklin – 365068 – Duct Overlay Lay Approx. 8m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Work In Cw/Fw/ Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

20 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road

Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Overlay Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

West Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

19 January — 01 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Spar Shop 1 West Street

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: stewdean under CC BY 2.0