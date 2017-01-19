Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 19th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Geotechnical improvement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Westhill Lane
Location: at Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (Westhill Lane)
20 January — 31 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Binstead Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Binstead: E/B C/W, J/O Drill Hall Lane: Binstead Hill-Binstead
Works description: 28 Day Perm, Reinstate Paco Patch Around C/W M/H Cover, Following Temp Infill Repairs. Tm Two Way Lights Req (Cw: Pothole) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fairlee Link Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 19 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 210047): J/O Fairlee Rd Boll
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 20 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: Just West Of The Junction Of Regent Street (Ml 410033): Pelican Crossing
Works description: Amend Dropped Kerbs Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: By Bus Stop Close To Spar Shop By Cedars Traffic Lights: High Street-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Outside 79 High Street Wootton: High Street-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: From Fishbourne Lane 265m West Towards Wootton, Ml 310011: Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Wootton: Opposite Ashlake Farm Drive: Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reset Ironworks Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lane End Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 08 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Lane End Road From Junction With Egerton Road To Lane End Close: Lane End Road-Bembridge
Works description: Excavation, Pipe Laying And Carriageway Reinstatement Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Outside Number 67 Lushington Hill: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Reset Ironworks Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lushington Hill, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport: Outside 2 Lushington Villas: Lushington Hill-Newport
Works description: Resetting Ironworks Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Medina Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 19 January
Delays likely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport: At The Junction With Link Road (Ml 210008): J/O Link Rd Bollard (10)
Works description: Replacement Of Traffic Island Bollard Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Westhill Lane, Yarmouth, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 31 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Yarmouth: From Graeme Road 290m North (640541): Westhill Lane-Yarmouth
Works description: Geotechnical Scheme Yarmouth
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 27 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: So 51 Upton Road
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 30 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 78
Works description: Relay Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: East Cowes: Link From Hefford Road To Old Road, Ml 140293a: Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opp 1 To Outside 6 On High Street
Works description: Shanklin – 365068 – Duct Overlay Lay Approx. 8m Of Duct 54/56 In To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Work In Cw/Fw/ Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Military Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
20 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From Opp Electricity Sub Station On Military Road
Works description: Brighstone – 362714 – Overlay Lay Approx 20m Of Duct 54/56 In Verge To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Street, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
19 January — 01 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Spar Shop 1 West Street
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
