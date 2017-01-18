The Isle of Wight council now has a new leader

The group leader of the Conservative councillors, Dave Stewart, has been elected as the new leader of the Isle of Wight council (see our live coverage of the meeting).
The move follows the resignation of former leader, Island Independent, Jonathan Bacon, who, along with his deputy, Steve Stubbings, said that “in the face of the unwillingness of Government to lift a finger” their positions were “untenable and, perhaps more pertinently, intolerable”.
At tonight’s full council meeting Cllr Stewart received the majority vote with 19 votes against 15 for Cllr Stephens.
What happens next?
Cllr Stewart will now be asked to form his Executive and has stated that he’s been in talks with members from across the chamber, including the Independents.
Wondering what might happen now a leader other than an Island Independent has been elected? OnTheWight sought the answers prior to yesterday’s vote.
Karen
18.Jan.2017 7:04pm
God help us
Marion
18.Jan.2017 7:16pm
Couldn’t have put it better myself. A man with a void between his ears. So we won’t really have Dave it will be Chris Whitehouse pulling the strings. I might ring the Pope and ask him to pray for the Island.
Potentate
18.Jan.2017 7:12pm
Good. The independent group has proved unfit to rule, the latest twist, one of their number wanting to form yet another administration was ludicrous.
Karen
18.Jan.2017 8:22pm
Tory are we!
dave
19.Jan.2017 9:22am
Biased at we?
East Cowes
18.Jan.2017 7:17pm
How about the whole Council pull together for a change, because the fate of the island is more important than what island political clan is in charge? Learn how to lobby correctly, not textbook attempts to talk with people when it is too late and flood them with too large and dense documents.
Mr T
18.Jan.2017 7:42pm
I can’t say I blame the Independents for stepping down.
This Island really is being screwed into the ground by the current Tory government.
Luisa Hillard
18.Jan.2017 10:13pm
The Island Independent group did not “step down”. The Conservatives, UKIP and IMG formed a political alliance to take control of the Council.
the spy
18.Jan.2017 10:22pm
i think bacon and stubbings should now resign now and stand again in May .The member for totland needs to be reported in the monitoring officer .Chapman is a disgrace roll on may and not fit to be a chairman
steve stubbings
19.Jan.2017 6:52am
“Resign now and stand again in May?” Why?
Rod Manley
18.Jan.2017 7:47pm
So we now basically have a Conservative run council.
What will be the budget? Will it be cuts, redundancies? which potentially could bring the Council into conflict with its employees and their unions?
Will they stop Trade Union secondment?
Will they propose changing the way they deliver services (privatisation or voluntary sector).
Will they cut the grant to parishes?
Will they pass services over to Town and Parish councils?
or will they use the ASDA money for 12 months before bringing in their plans?
or will they ask for a government sweetener?
Tim
18.Jan.2017 8:22pm
Any chance of direct rule from Westminster for the next few months?
doughnut
18.Jan.2017 8:59pm
I thought Council meetings were considered, well thought out and polite affairs. I am appalled by the behaviour of some of the people who are representing wards in this island.I’ve seen primary school pupils in one of their own school council meetings who would put these adults to shame, and some of them were only 5… I’m not surprised now by the mess the Island is in.
mat
18.Jan.2017 9:09pm
Election campaign started want media attention?
Steephill Jack
18.Jan.2017 9:07pm
“He will now be asked to form his Executive”: will Geoff Lumley be included ?
A very sad day for IoW.
Alan
18.Jan.2017 9:36pm
Happy days are here again
The skies above are clear again
So let’s sing a song of cheer again
Happy days are here again…
Roll on May
Stewart Blackmore
18.Jan.2017 10:04pm
Of all the meetings I have attended this was by far the worst.
To listen to Tory councillors telling downright falsehoods and not being rebuked by the Chair was quite appalling. Cllr Ward went so far as to say that Dave Stewart ‘is not political’. What a farce!
The tone was really set about what to expect from the Tories when they voted down Cllr Baker-Smiths amendment on Council Tax on the false premise that those affected would be ‘bailed out’ by the Hardship Fund which is just not true. The Hardship Fund is discretionary.
The Chair lost control of the meeting in the first 10 minutes and it went downhill very quickly. Even the Monitoring Officer tripped over several times. And all of this when the public gallery was so full the doors to the meeting had to be opened to the public, although we still had to sit outside and hearing was very difficult.
A lot of these councillors really should be gone in May; they are just not up to it.
East Cowes
18.Jan.2017 10:14pm
Truer words never spoken, Stewart. And add to that John Metcalfe needs to go. He was factually incorrect about Disability and Universal Credit on the island. Extremely bad.
How can even bad Councillors try to make good decisions if the officers advising them are telling false information by officers?
The dark Lord
18.Jan.2017 11:53pm
I will say this was a shambles of a meeting, but very Isle of Wight,with inward looking personal abuse dominating what should have been a serious debate. Stubbings was an anti climatic cry in the dark and Bacon was sadly absent and unable to face the horror of his own group.
it is the case that the Isle of Wight Council was hijacked by an emotive cry in 2013 – people not politics – good rhetoric but not helpful when seeking to manage the complexity of a significant authority. The local MP campaigned for this cause while washing his hands of the savage austerity cuts he voted for in the hope that Islanders wouldn’t notice. Well, it seems he was right, and there is much about him that they turn a blind eye to. In the meantime I think that residents should vote Tory or Labour in the next local election to be sure of a sensible ruling group and opposition.
doughnut
19.Jan.2017 6:55am
Have any of these Councillors ever read the Nolan Principals of Public Life? I would recommend they look them up, only one side of A4, even they should manage that…
steve stubbings
19.Jan.2017 7:28am
I wish Councillor Stewart and his group all the best in pulling together a budget they can live with. I accept that I was not able to do that. The Government’s austerity agenda is a ruthless war on the poor and disadvantaged, and we all need to come together to fight it.
Local ‘government’ has been dead for some time. There are few choices left to be made. There is, at very least, honesty in the chamber now. The people ‘administering’ the policy actually believe in it.
I apologise to those who feel that I, in some way, let them down. I gave it my best shot for three and a half years as deputy leader. I am very grateful to those who have been generous enough to say good things to my face. I’ve never been very bothered by those who criticise from behind a made up name.
Tim
19.Jan.2017 8:36am
Steve, I don’t think that anyone can doubt that efforts that you personally went to, I’m just a bit disappointed that Jonathan Bacon couldn’t bring himself to explore all avenues that might lead to the relief of poverty on the island.
Nitonia
19.Jan.2017 8:46am
Best of luck for the future Steve. I do hide behind an assumed name for which I have my reasons. I imagine at one time or another I have criticised you but I hope fairly.
You have nothing to be ashamed of and you should hold your head high. You have championed the causes of the right and deserving people in the shadow of the most right wing government the UK has ever had.
steve stubbings
19.Jan.2017 9:06am
Thanks. As far as I can recall, you’ve always been very kind. ;-)
I’m not ashamed, I’m sorry. I really wish I could have done more to protect the vulnerable. I have been criticised for ‘talking the Island down’ but I genuinely fear for them in the current political climate.
steve stubbings
19.Jan.2017 8:55am
Thank you, Tim. Being on the edges of the Government’s systematic dismantling of the NHS and their wanton indifference to the plight of those relying on the welfare state was deeply damaging to me personally.
As far as the fixed link is concerned, it hardly ever came up. We were always too busy fighting the fires immediately in front of us to dream such ambitious dreams. Maybe the new council will investigate it. I wouldn’t hold my breath, though. They’ll likely be too busy fervently doing the bidding of their political masters.
Tim
19.Jan.2017 9:13am
Steve, I share your concerns.
Unfortunately there are rather too many people that see poverty as an abstract concept rather than a life style that they have had first hand experience of.
I can even recall some twit here on OTW who started going on about Xbox ownership when the poor were mentioned!
Colin
19.Jan.2017 9:17am
Sit Back, relax and enjoy the show.
It’s not long to the elections.
15 weeks of bitching, backbiting and more to come.
Pass the popcorn.
Linda
19.Jan.2017 9:41am
I’d rather be sitting back watching my councillors getting on with the job they were elected to do!