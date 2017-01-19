KissyPuppy funds new car for children’s nurses

Emma shares this latest news from the Earl Mountbatten Hospice. Ed

Children using services at Earl Mountbatten Hospice now have access to flexible transport, thanks to a very generous donation from KissyPuppy, the Sophie Rolf Trust.

The Children’s Community Nursery Nurses team are now the proud owners of a specially adapted vehicle. The new car means that the nurses are able to take children between home and the hospice, as well as out for day trips, whenever they want to; previously, they have had to arrange for a specially adapted pool car to be available, in advance, along with a driver.

KissyPuppy’s Gemma Blamire and Aaron Rolf recently handed over the new vehicle to the nurses who were delighted with the kind donation.

Sarah Kent, Community Children’s Nursery Nurse at Isle of Wight NHS Trust said:

“The Children’s Community Nursery Nurses are hugely grateful for the massive donation of the adapted vehicle from KissyPuppy. “Having our own car provides us the opportunity and flexibility to transport the children in our care, which in turn will have a positive impact on the service we provide to the children and their families. “We are looking forward to the many exciting adventures we are going to have! Thankyou Gemma, Aaron and Jack.”

Gemma and Aaron commented:

“We are so happy, and privileged, that due to the continued generosity and support of our little Island community, and further afield, we are able to donate this car to the respite nurses. This will give them much more freedom and flexibility in the care they offer.”

They added,

“Beforehand they had to “book in” with either the NHS or Earl Mountbatten Hospice for a vehicle and/or a driver if they wanted to take the children out, whereas now they can come and go as they please. It reinforces our commitment to make sure our community gets the best choices we are able to offer in the care of our children.”

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive, said:

“We are incredibly thankful to Gemma and Aaron for providing this vehicle which will further enhance what we can offer to young people and their families.”

Location map

View the location of this story.