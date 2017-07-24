Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Utility manhole repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clarendon Road
Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Road)
24 July — 26 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: Clarendon Road
Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Road)
24 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Utility replacement works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beatrice Avenue
Location: at Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Beatrice Avenue)
24 July — 25 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 July — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
The restriction is required in connection with the replacement of a telegraph pole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Suspension of parking restriction
Name: Green Street, Ryde
Location: at Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Green Street, Ryde)
24 July — 25 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Suspension of one-way
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Diversion route
Name: High Street,Yarmouth
Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)
25 July — 26 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carraigeway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Colemans Lane
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)
24 July — 18 August
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 July — 18 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Winkle Street,Calbourne
Location: at Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Winkle Street,Calbourne)
25 July — 27 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Carriageway investigation works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Park Road,Ryde
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)
25 July — 27 July
Diversion route
Name: Park Road,Ryde
Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)
25 July — 27 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Works on behalf of Island Free School to install Pedestrian Crossings an modify access to the school.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Give and take
Name: Newport Road (Island Free School)
Location: at B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Newport Road (Island Free School))
24 July — 25 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh
Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620055 From Stroud Road To A Point 242 Metres South East Thereof (To Top Of Cycle Track): Afton Road-Fres
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620060 From Approx 219 Metres South Of Blackbridge Road, To Approx 226 Metres North Of Gate Lane.: Afton
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620061 From Gate Lane To A Point 228 Metres North East Thereof: Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater: From 170m North Of Newport Road To 420m North Of Newport Road (Ml620057) : Afton Road-Freshwater:; Stacey
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) Freshw
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 31 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: From Priory School To Padmore Lodge
Works description: Lay 150m Of 315mm Pe Lay 30m Of 90mm Pe And Abandon 150m Of 24″ Si And Lay 3 Services
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Gate Lane To Bay Road 290m, Ml 640336 : Blackbridge Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Bay Road To Afton Road, 389m, Ml 640337 : Blackbridge Road-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 2 Clarendon Rd, Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S 11 Clarendon Rd Shanklin
Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From New Road 500m East (Ml640253): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Locks Green Road 500m East (Ml640251): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrivia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Whitehouse Road 452m West (Ml640254): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield: From Neww Road 430m West (Ml640252): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Porchf
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 18 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Porchfield : Short Link From Colemans Lane To Porchfield Road, Ml 640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrivia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Summers Lane 210m East, Ml 640521 : Middleton-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 04 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Moons Hill 250m North, Ml 640250 : Middleton-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 09 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport: Ml 240316 From Trafalgar Road To Collingwood Road: Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S Southlands Mews, Located Between J/O Belvedere St & Dover St : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriagway Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Calbourne : Adjacent To Laurel Cottage. : Winkle Street-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway Investigation
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Nettlestone : North Of Gregory Close, Ml 330375 : Bullen Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Installation Of A Gully, Pre Surfacing Works Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Niton : Outside Vine Cottage : Newport Road-Niton
Works description: Readjust Wooden Fence And Concrete Support. Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Between 110 Pallance Rd And Junct Of Rew Street Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: No Dig Sewer Survey Cw
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 Victoria Avenue Shanklin Po37 6 Pl
Works description: Shanklin – 378812 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 20 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 77 George St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: App For No 15.
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newbridge : From Dodpitts Lane To West Way (Ml 630157) : Main Road-Newbridge
Works description: Post Works, Verge Fill Newbridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 01 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite No 76
Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Hearn Street, Left Hand Side (Ml 240329) : Caesars Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 57 Cooper Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On Water Supply
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 31 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Coronation House
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 33 On Fieldfare Road
Works description: Newport – 385176 – Demolish And Rebuild Joint Box – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Hillside, Newport, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240281) : Hillside-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S 7 To Approx 25m South On Landguard Road
Works description: Shanklin – 382351 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 25m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 30 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Property Called ‘Kimberly’
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Land Adj To 44
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Porchfield : From 385m North West Of Colemans Lane A Further 255m North West (Ml640505) : New Road-Porchfield
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchfield
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Oaks, Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
25 July — 27 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street
Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 30 July
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Red Cross, Town Lane, Newport
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 July — 26 July
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Carisbrooke Road (Ml 230232) : Wellington Road-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
