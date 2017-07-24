Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th July 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility manhole repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clarendon Road

Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Road)

24 July — 26 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: Clarendon Road

Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Road)

24 July — 26 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C49 Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility replacement works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Beatrice Avenue

Location: at Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Beatrice Avenue)

24 July — 25 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 July — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The restriction is required in connection with the replacement of a telegraph pole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Suspension of parking restriction

Name: Green Street, Ryde

Location: at Green Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Green Street, Ryde)

24 July — 25 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

The closure is required to allow the safe use of a crane.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Suspension of one-way

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Diversion route

Name: High Street,Yarmouth

Location: at C41 High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight (High Street,Yarmouth)

25 July — 26 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carraigeway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Colemans Lane

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Colemans Lane)

24 July — 18 August

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C31 Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 July — 18 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Winkle Street,Calbourne

Location: at Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle of Wight (Winkle Street,Calbourne)

25 July — 27 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway investigation works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Park Road,Ryde

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)

25 July — 27 July

Diversion route

Name: Park Road,Ryde

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road,Ryde)

25 July — 27 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Works on behalf of Island Free School to install Pedestrian Crossings an modify access to the school.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Give and take

Name: Newport Road (Island Free School)

Location: at B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Newport Road (Island Free School))

24 July — 25 August

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Old Vicarage,High Street, Gods Hill Po38 3hh

Works description: Godshill – 405410 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620055 From Stroud Road To A Point 242 Metres South East Thereof (To Top Of Cycle Track): Afton Road-Fres

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620060 From Approx 219 Metres South Of Blackbridge Road, To Approx 226 Metres North Of Gate Lane.: Afton

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: Ml 620061 From Gate Lane To A Point 228 Metres North East Thereof: Afton Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater: From 170m North Of Newport Road To 420m North Of Newport Road (Ml620057) : Afton Road-Freshwater:; Stacey

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-M:R/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Plus Regulating (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural: H2) Freshw

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beatrice Avenue, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 31 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: From Priory School To Padmore Lodge

Works description: Lay 150m Of 315mm Pe Lay 30m Of 90mm Pe And Abandon 150m Of 24″ Si And Lay 3 Services

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Gate Lane To Bay Road 290m, Ml 640336 : Blackbridge Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Bay Road To Afton Road, 389m, Ml 640337 : Blackbridge Road-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4, F1 Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 2 Clarendon Rd, Shanklin

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarendon Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S 11 Clarendon Rd Shanklin

Works description: Dig To Replace Heavy Duty Manhole Cover And Frame In C/W.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From New Road 500m East (Ml640253): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From Locks Green Road 500m East (Ml640251): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrivia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From Whitehouse Road 452m West (Ml640254): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield: From Neww Road 430m West (Ml640252): Colemans Lane-Porchfield:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Fibrovia:R/H4, Resurface 30mm Fibrovia Plus Regulating/Patching (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay)-Rural:H4) Porchf

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Colemans Lane, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 18 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Porchfield : Short Link From Colemans Lane To Porchfield Road, Ml 640251 : Colemans Lane-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrivia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Summers Lane 210m East, Ml 640521 : Middleton-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Middleton, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 04 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : From Junction With Moons Hill 250m North, Ml 640250 : Middleton-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren110:U/H3, Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3) Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 09 August

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport: Ml 240316 From Trafalgar Road To Collingwood Road: Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Middle Of C/W O/S Southlands Mews, Located Between J/O Belvedere St & Dover St : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriagway Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Winkle Street, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Calbourne : Adjacent To Laurel Cottage. : Winkle Street-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway Investigation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Nettlestone : North Of Gregory Close, Ml 330375 : Bullen Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Installation Of A Gully, Pre Surfacing Works Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Newport Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Niton : Outside Vine Cottage : Newport Road-Niton

Works description: Readjust Wooden Fence And Concrete Support. Niton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pallance Road, Northwood, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Between 110 Pallance Rd And Junct Of Rew Street Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: No Dig Sewer Survey Cw

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 Victoria Avenue Shanklin Po37 6 Pl

Works description: Shanklin – 378812 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 8m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 20 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 77 George St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 High Street, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: App For No 15.

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Queens Road (Ml 620051) : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 63 To O/S 65 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde – 395257 – Permanent Reinstatement – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Wellington Road (Ml 210072) : Carisbrooke Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Main Road, Newbridge, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newbridge : From Dodpitts Lane To West Way (Ml 630157) : Main Road-Newbridge

Works description: Post Works, Verge Fill Newbridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 01 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite No 76

Works description: Relay Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Caesars Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Hearn Street, Left Hand Side (Ml 240329) : Caesars Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Install Water Connection To New House.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cooper Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 57 Cooper Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On Water Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 31 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Coronation House

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fieldfare Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 33 On Fieldfare Road

Works description: Newport – 385176 – Demolish And Rebuild Joint Box – To Demolish A Joint Box And Rebuild A Mod 104 Joint Box In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hillside, Newport, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Fairlee Road (Ml 240281) : Hillside-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S 7 To Approx 25m South On Landguard Road

Works description: Shanklin – 382351 – Duct Overlays – Lay Approx 25m Of Duct 54/56 In Fw To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 30 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Property Called ‘Kimberly’

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melville Street, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Sandown : At The Junction With Broadway, West Side (Ml 440202) : Melville Street-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Barn Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 02 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Land Adj To 44

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Porchfield, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Porchfield : From 385m North West Of Colemans Lane A Further 255m North West (Ml640505) : New Road-Porchfield

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) Porchfield

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Oaks, Oakhill Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

25 July — 27 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 47 Regent Street On Regent Street

Works description: Shanklin 360964 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Town Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 30 July

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Red Cross, Town Lane, Newport

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Wellington Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 July — 26 July

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Carisbrooke Road (Ml 230232) : Wellington Road-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start