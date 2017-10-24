Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Mayfield Road

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)

24 October — 25 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

24 October — 25 October

Suspension of one-way

Name: Mayfield Road

Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)

24 October — 25 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill

Works description: Ryde 370402 – Reactive Repair -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 25 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: 40 Mayfield Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight

Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Footway Outside Number 20

Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway

Responsibility for works: Wight Cable

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Apse Heath : Bradgate : Newport Road-Apse Heath

Works description: Rebed Ironwork

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S Damson Cottage Steyne Road Bembridge

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brighstone : See Desc. Near South View, Opposite The Entrance To Upper Lane Off Limerstone Road : Main Road-Brighstone

Works description: Reinstall 3no. C/W Covers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From The Junc Of Gate Lane To Approx 30m North East On Blackbridge Road

Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Reactive Repair Lay Approx 30mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: Park Rd Junction With Benett Street, Ryde

Works description: Remedial Reinstatement In The C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Rebuils Fire Hydrant Chamber So Stand Pipe Can Be Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

24 October — 26 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: Renew & Raise Fire Hydrant So Stand Pipe Can Be Used

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opposite 106 Place Rd, Cowes Po31 7ae

Works description: Cowes – 444719 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hazely Combe, Arreton, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 Hazely Combe, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hollow Glade, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 12 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

25 October — 27 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 60m South From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start