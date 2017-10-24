Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 24th October 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (24th October) find out more about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Road closed sign

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
24 October — 25 October
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
24 October — 25 October
Suspension of one-way
Name: Mayfield Road
Location: at Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Mayfield Road)
24 October — 25 October
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

A3054 Quarr Hill, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite Woodstock On Quarr Hill
Works description: Ryde 370402 – Reactive Repair -Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mayfield Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 25 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: 40 Mayfield Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight
Works description: Dig Down To Replace A Manhole Frame & Cover In The Carriageway.
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Footway Outside Number 20
Works description: Excavate, Expose Existing Duct And Repair, In Footway
Responsibility for works: Wight Cable
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3056 Newport Road, Apse Heath, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Apse Heath : Bradgate : Newport Road-Apse Heath
Works description: Rebed Ironwork
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S Damson Cottage Steyne Road Bembridge
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3399 Main Road, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Brighstone : See Desc. Near South View, Opposite The Entrance To Upper Lane Off Limerstone Road : Main Road-Brighstone
Works description: Reinstall 3no. C/W Covers
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Blackbridge Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From The Junc Of Gate Lane To Approx 30m North East On Blackbridge Road
Works description: Freshwater – 387715 – Reactive Repair Lay Approx 30mm Of Duct 54/56 In Cway & Fway To Link Existing Bt Boxes To Facilitate Spine Cabling Works.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: Park Rd Junction With Benett Street, Ryde
Works description: Remedial Reinstatement In The C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Rebuils Fire Hydrant Chamber So Stand Pipe Can Be Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Arthur Moody Drive, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
24 October — 26 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 Arthur Moody Drive, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: Renew & Raise Fire Hydrant So Stand Pipe Can Be Used
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3325 Place Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 106 Place Rd, Cowes Po31 7ae
Works description: Cowes – 444719 – Planned Maintainence – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Footway
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hazely Combe, Arreton, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 Hazely Combe, Arreton, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Hollow Glade, Godshill, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 12 Hollow Glade, Godshill, Ventnor Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
25 October — 27 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 60m South From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street
Works description: Cowes – 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Tuesday, 24th October, 2017 6:48am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fKa

Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*