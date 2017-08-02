Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 2nd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Public event, Carnival / Parade / Street party
Road Closure for the Shanklin Main Carnival
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Shanklin Main Carnival
Location: at Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Shanklin Main Carnival)
02 August — 02 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Public event, Entertainment event
Various Closures, Temporary One Way Restrictions and Temporary Parking Restrictions for Cowes Week,
Responsibility for event: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Temporary one-way
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 05 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Temporary parking restriction
Name: Cowes Week
Location: at C78 Castle Hill,Queens Road,The Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Cowes Week)
03 August — 06 August
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 03 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Access Required To Openreach Overhead Network To Replace A Damaged Telephone Pole.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Atherley Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : On The Jnc With Regent Street O/S Tumblers Cafe : Atherley Road-Shanklin
Works description: Rebed Combined Sewer Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
B3327 Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew/Raise/Lower Frame And Cover – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Harbors Lake Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: In Carriageway From Junc Of Watery Lane To 50m Nw
Works description: Notice For Siting Of Multi Way Lights For Excavations In Watery Lane. New Connection To Communications Mast In Newchurch Fc
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
Watery Lane, Newchurch, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Adj The Observatory To Point 50mtrs Swof The Jun Harbours Lake Lane
Works description: Excavation Of Verge And Road Crossing For New Electrical Connection To Communications Mast In Grounds Of Newchurch Fc
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Advanced planning
A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Freshwater : At The Junction With Military Road (Ml 620061) : Afton Road-Freshwater
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Freshwater
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Niton : Opposite Number 6 (Ml 530032) : Blackgang Road-Niton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
A3055 High Street, Niton, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Niton : Outside Pharmacy (Ml 530035) : High Street-Niton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Niton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Belgrave Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Zig Zag Road (Ml 540151) : Belgrave Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Broadway Crescent, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, Left Hand Side (Ml 340566) : Broadway Crescent-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Binstead Hill (Ml 340502) : Church Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gloucester Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 10 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 10
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Jellicoe Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Ringwood Roadl (Ml 340555) : Jellicoe Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Kemming Road, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Whitwell : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 540123) : Kemming Road-Whitwell
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Whitwell
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Quarr Hill (Ml 330205) : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Pier Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 08 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Shoreside
Works description: Skip App. Shoreside, Pier Rd, Seaview. 02/08 – 08/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ringwood Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Binstead : At The Junction With Jellicoe Road, South Of Roundabout (Ml 340481) : Ringwood Road-Binstead
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Salters Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No 1
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Shanklin : Just South Of The Junction Of Cedar Drive (Ml 420292) : Sandy Lane-Shanklin
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Southgrove Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ventnor : At The Junction With Mitchell Avenue (Ml 540273) : Southgrove Road-Ventnor
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S The Lea On Spencer Road
Works description: Ryde – 412421 – Other – This Job Is To Provide Additional Duct D54 1 Way Of 9m In Footway From Juf10 To Dslam To Open 2nd Duct In Dslam
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Trevanions Way, Totland, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp Property 1-5
Works description: Traffic Control Required Whilst Tree Cutting
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start
Walls Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 04 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With Howgate Road (Ml 340275) : Walls Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
West Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
02 August — 15 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 72 West Hill Road
Works description: Ryde – 374667 -X017 Checked Civils Duct-F/W 1 Way 9.00, X018checkedcivilsduct-F/W 2 Ways 2.00, X092 Checked Civils Cabinet Erection & Base Cabinet No 7/7 1.00
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
