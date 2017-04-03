Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Steyne Road

Location: at B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Steyne Road)

03 April — 21 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 21 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Beckford Road

Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Beckford Road)

03 April — 13 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 13 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Birmingham Road

Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Birmingham Road)

03 April — 13 April

Suspension of parking restriction

Name: Birmingham Road

Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Birmingham Road)

03 April — 13 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Highwood Lane

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)

04 April — 28 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

04 April — 28 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway and footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clarence Road

Location: at B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight (Clarence Road)

03 April — 21 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 21 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ferniclose Road

Location: at Ryde Footpath 74, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Ferniclose Road)

03 April — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility connection works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Bars Hill

Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Bars Hill)

03 April — 11 April

Suspension of one-way

Name: Bars Hill

Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Bars Hill)

03 April — 11 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 11 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Galley Lane

Location: at C43 Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Galley Lane)

03 April — 05 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C43 Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 05 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Ashlake Copse Road

Location: at Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Ashlake Copse Road)

03 April — 07 April

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 April — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The footpath closure is necessary to allow work to be undertaken on or adjacent to the path.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool

Location: at Ryde Footpath 90, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool)

03 April — 07 April

Diversion route

Name: Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool

Location: at Ryde Footpath 90, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool)

03 April — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance

The footpath closure is necessary to allow woks to be undertaken on or adjacent to the path.

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath BS103,Brook Chine

Location: at Brighstone Footpath 103, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BS103,Brook Chine)

03 April — 07 April

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wootton : :

Works description: Road Closure For Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Bars Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 06 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Junction Of The Grove

Works description: Lay New Service From Mid Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: Ml 140312 From The Junction Of Gordon Road, To The Junction Of Westhill Road: Beckford Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes: Ml 141312 Between The Junctions Of Westhill Road And Birmingham Road: Beckford Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction , Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban;H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : From O/S No. 44 To O/S 48 : Church Road-Shanklin

Works description: Renew 100mm Pipe From No 44 To No. 48

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Wroxall: From 550m Northwest Of Rew Lane To Mountfield Road (Ml 520073): Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H2) Wroxall

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Os Baymount

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brighstone : Galley Lane, Brighstone Outside Properties Called Genestra And Windyridge. : Galley Lane-Brighstone

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 06 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 25 Carisbrooke High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Works description: – Install New Water Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Main Road Rookley, 395m Towards Chillerton, Ml 630239: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Chillerton Road, 540m East, Ml630237: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Rookley: From Entrance To Highwood House, 330m Towards Chillerton Road, Ml 630238: Highwood Lane-Rookley

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shalfleet : O/S The Ashlar Next To The Entrance To Roger Hanley Fencing : Main Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – 2 X F/Way Break Up 1.20 X .80 X 40mm 2.0 X .70 X 40mm Tm – F/Way Work Only (Fw: Fw/Cyclep Pothole) Shalfleet

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Ml 330119 From Preston Road To Foreland Road: Steyne Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Bembridge: Ml 330118 Between Mill Road And Preston Road: Steyne Road-Bembridge

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin: From Landguard Road To Northbourne Avenue, Ml 440242: Collingwood Road-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Slabs 50% Patch Fwr : Slabs 50% Patch) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : From Brading Haven Yacht Club 210m Towards St Helens : Embankment Road-Bembridge

Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Jellicoe Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Binstead : Jellicoe Rd, Binstead : Jellicoe Road-Binstead

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 04 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport Road Jnc Downlands Cres Ventnor Po38 1ba

Works description: Access Required To Bt Under Ground Structure For Cabling And De Silting Work

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 18 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113) : Noke Common-Newport

Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 06 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab

Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew Joint Box Or M/H Frame And Cover,Non Urgent Safety Defect,Re-New C/W2 Frame And Cover In Road Tarmac O/S 35/37 Ocean View Road This In Box 15 On Piper,Th

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ash Grove, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With Luccombe Village Road On Ash Grove

Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 07 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 21 Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .

Works description: – Install New Water Connections

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 05 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Repair Leak On 3″ Main

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd

Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 09 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 18

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Footways To The End, 295m, Ml 340418 : Palmers Road-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 09 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No:27

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 21 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Church Road 270m, Ml 340408 : Rectory Drive-Wootton

Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 18 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Junc With Luccombe Village Road On Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2

Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 April — 10 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 49

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

03 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: East Cowes : O/S 44 Yarborough Road : O/S No 44

Works description: Please Relocate This Lighting Column 5m To The Left. East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start