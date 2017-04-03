Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd April 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd April 2017Monday 3rd April 2017 | By Sally Perry Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Steyne Road
Location: at B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Steyne Road)
03 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3395 Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Beckford Road
Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Beckford Road)
03 April — 13 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 13 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Birmingham Road
Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Birmingham Road)
03 April — 13 April
Suspension of parking restriction
Name: Birmingham Road
Location: at C73 Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Birmingham Road)
03 April — 13 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Highwood Lane
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Highwood Lane)
04 April — 28 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C12 Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
04 April — 28 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway and footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clarence Road
Location: at B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight (Clarence Road)
03 April — 21 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 21 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ferniclose Road
Location: at Ryde Footpath 74, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Ferniclose Road)
03 April — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Utility connection works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Bars Hill
Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Bars Hill)
03 April — 11 April
Suspension of one-way
Name: Bars Hill
Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Bars Hill)
03 April — 11 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at The Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 11 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Galley Lane
Location: at C43 Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Galley Lane)
03 April — 05 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C43 Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 05 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Ashlake Copse Road
Location: at Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Ashlake Copse Road)
03 April — 07 April
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 April — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The footpath closure is necessary to allow work to be undertaken on or adjacent to the path.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool
Location: at Ryde Footpath 90, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool)
03 April — 07 April
Diversion route
Name: Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool
Location: at Ryde Footpath 90, Seaview, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath R90, Appley/Puckpool)
03 April — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Streetworks / Licence, Minor routine maintenance
The footpath closure is necessary to allow woks to be undertaken on or adjacent to the path.
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Footway closure
Name: Public Footpath BS103,Brook Chine
Location: at Brighstone Footpath 103, Brighstone, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath BS103,Brook Chine)
03 April — 07 April
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Ashlake Copse Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wootton : :
Works description: Road Closure For Drainage Works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bars Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 06 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Junction Of The Grove
Works description: Lay New Service From Mid Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 140312 From The Junction Of Gordon Road, To The Junction Of Westhill Road: Beckford Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Beckford Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes: Ml 141312 Between The Junctions Of Westhill Road And Birmingham Road: Beckford Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction , Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban;H4) (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin : From O/S No. 44 To O/S 48 : Church Road-Shanklin
Works description: Renew 100mm Pipe From No 44 To No. 48
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wroxall : From Mountfield Road South Towards Ventnor : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Surfacing Preparatory Works – Kerb Relaying Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Wroxall: From 550m Northwest Of Rew Lane To Mountfield Road (Ml 520073): Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing. (Ff-Ul-Mcp:U/H2, Resurface 25mm Ul-M 65psv Channel Plane-Urban:H2) Wroxall
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ferniclose Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Os Baymount
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Galley Lane, Brighstone, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brighstone : Galley Lane, Brighstone Outside Properties Called Genestra And Windyridge. : Galley Lane-Brighstone
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 06 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 25 Carisbrooke High Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight.
Works description: – Install New Water Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Main Road Rookley, 395m Towards Chillerton, Ml 630239: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Junction With Chillerton Road, 540m East, Ml630237: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Highwood Lane, Rookley, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Rookley: From Entrance To Highwood House, 330m Towards Chillerton Road, Ml 630238: Highwood Lane-Rookley
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing, (Ff-Stren110:R/H3 Strengthen 25mm Ul-M 65psv And 85mm Foambase-Rural:H3) Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Rookley
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Shalfleet : O/S The Ashlar Next To The Entrance To Roger Hanley Fencing : Main Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill Idr – 2 X F/Way Break Up 1.20 X .80 X 40mm 2.0 X .70 X 40mm Tm – F/Way Work Only (Fw: Fw/Cyclep Pothole) Shalfleet
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Ml 330119 From Preston Road To Foreland Road: Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Steyne Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Bembridge: Ml 330118 Between Mill Road And Preston Road: Steyne Road-Bembridge
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Scheme Inclusive Of: Preparatory Works Such As Kerbing, Drainage, Reinstatement Of Access, Quartering, Duct Trenches Etc. Resurfacing Of The Carriageway. Post Works To Kerbs, Access, Drainage, Utility Covers And Frames And Lining. Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Collingwood Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Shanklin: From Landguard Road To Northbourne Avenue, Ml 440242: Collingwood Road-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwl : Slabs 50% Patch Fwr : Slabs 50% Patch) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Embankment Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Bembridge : From Brading Haven Yacht Club 210m Towards St Helens : Embankment Road-Bembridge
Works description: Footway Re-Construction And Surfacing (Fwr : Bit Partrecon) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Jellicoe Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Binstead : Jellicoe Rd, Binstead : Jellicoe Road-Binstead
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Binstead
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 04 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport Road Jnc Downlands Cres Ventnor Po38 1ba
Works description: Access Required To Bt Under Ground Structure For Cabling And De Silting Work
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 18 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : From Horsebridge Hill 660m West (Ml240113) : Noke Common-Newport
Works description: Prepworks – Kerbing And Accesses Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning
Ocean View Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 06 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 35,Ocean View Road, Ventnor Po38 1 Ab
Works description: Ventnor – 375575 – Renew Joint Box Or M/H Frame And Cover,Non Urgent Safety Defect,Re-New C/W2 Frame And Cover In Road Tarmac O/S 35/37 Ocean View Road This In Box 15 On Piper,Th
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Ash Grove, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With Luccombe Village Road On Ash Grove
Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 07 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 21 Barfield, Ryde, Isle Of Wight .
Works description: – Install New Water Connections
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 05 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 East Hill Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Repair Leak On 3″ Main
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Luccombe Village Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Frm Junc Of Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2 To Aprx 114m Sw On Luccombe Village Rd
Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 09 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 18
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Palmers Road, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Footways To The End, 295m, Ml 340418 : Palmers Road-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 09 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No:27
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Rectory Drive, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 21 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Wootton : From Junction With Church Road 270m, Ml 340408 : Rectory Drive-Wootton
Works description: Footway Reconstruction And Surfacing Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 18 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Junc With Luccombe Village Road On Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 2
Works description: Shanklin – 369340 – Lay 60m Of New Duct To Pick Up On Partly Run New Duct.S58 See Job Pack.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Well Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 April — 10 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 49
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
03 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: East Cowes : O/S 44 Yarborough Road : O/S No 44
Works description: Please Relocate This Lighting Column 5m To The Left. East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
