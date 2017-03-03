Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Upton Road

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)

03 March — 07 March

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 March — 07 March

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Appx 100m Past Windmill Close Moving Towards Upton Cross On Both Sides Of The C/Way : Upton Road-Ryde

Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 22 X P/H’S

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O Court On Avenue Road.

Works description: Sandown – 362378 – Other – Core Drill Juf6 (Wp1) And Lay 4 Metres Of D54 1 Way Duct (2m-Soft & 2m-F/W) To Meet With Builders Own Onsite Duct At Siteboundary.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 09 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: No.4 And No. 6 New Rd, Brading

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 07 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Evegot

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 March — 08 March

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: In The Footway Approx 10mtrs South Of The Jcn With Ratcliffe Avenue

Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting.

Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited

Current status: Planned work about to start