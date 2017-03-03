Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd March 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Upton Road
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Upton Road)
03 March — 07 March
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C59 Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
03 March — 07 March
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Appx 100m Past Windmill Close Moving Towards Upton Cross On Both Sides Of The C/Way : Upton Road-Ryde
Works description: Saw Cut And Infill 22 X P/H’S
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O Court On Avenue Road.
Works description: Sandown – 362378 – Other – Core Drill Juf6 (Wp1) And Lay 4 Metres Of D54 1 Way Duct (2m-Soft & 2m-F/W) To Meet With Builders Own Onsite Duct At Siteboundary.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
New Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 09 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: No.4 And No. 6 New Rd, Brading
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start
Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 07 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 Cook Avenue, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Interim To Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Playstreet Lane, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
03 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Evegot
Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
04 March — 08 March
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: In The Footway Approx 10mtrs South Of The Jcn With Ratcliffe Avenue
Works description: These Works Are For The Excavation And Installation Of Mono-Pole & Cabinet Bases To Include Associated Ducting.
Responsibility for works: T-Mobile (UK)Limited
Current status: Planned work about to start
