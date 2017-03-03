Nat shares this latest news from Ryde Academy. Ed

Students from Ryde Academy have been working hard over the half term on a dance routine they will perform at Wembley, alongside 2015 X-Factor winner, Louisa Johnson.

The students, from across the year groups, will be supporting the popstar at the launch of Derby Day – Saracen’s annual fixture which this year will see them take on their London rivals Harlequins on Saturday 8th April in front of an anticipated record breaking crowd.

Pro-Excel dance partners

The Academy’s dance partners, Pro-Excel have been producing similar shows at major stadiums across the UK for over 15 years and are incredibly proud to be working on the Isle of Wight for the very first time.

“The students at Ryde Academy have clearly demonstrated that there is a vast wealth of talent on the Island and it’s a real privilege for our organisation to be invited here. Our show at Wembley Stadium is the biggest mass-movement dance production in the UK and this year is no exception with over 1,300 students from 23 schools and academies taking part. “For us it’s all about creating lifelong memories and we hope we can do this for the students, staff and parents of this wonderful school.”

Amazing opportunity

This is an amazing opportunity for the students involved. Hayley Andrews, age 13, said,

“I loved it! It was amazing and the best experience of my life!”

Miss Seaton, Dance teacher at Ryde Academy said,

“I am immensely proud of every single student who has participated in rehearsals. I am delighted that we have had such a diverse range of students taking part; for many this will be their first ever dance performance. “During rehearsals the students have shown remarkable leadership, determination, perseverance and confidence and demonstrate why performing arts is such a valuable discipline in our curriculum. “Despite battling fatigue and giving up four days of their half term, the students’ display of energy and enthusiasm for dance was heartwarming. As our dance department goes from strength to strength, I am really excited to show off what the Academy’s dancers are capable of.”

Get involved

If you would like to get your school involved in any of Pro-Excel’s major stadium dance projects please email matt@pro-excel.co.uk or message us via our Pro-Excel Facebook group.