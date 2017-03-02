Get ready for a Hullabaloo in Sandown this May

There’s a date you need to put in your diaries and it’s Saturday 6th May 2017.

For on this date, ShademakersUK Carnival Club are planning a spectacular one-day community event for all the family.

It’s called Hullabaloo and will take place at the Yaverland end of Sandown Bay, Isle of Wight.

Innovative annual event

ShademakersUK have teamed up with a host of other local businesses and groups, including the Dinosaur Museum, Brown’s Family Golf & Café, Arc, Quay Arts, Eccleston George, IW Zoo and Sandown Town Council to bring you an innovative annual event that combines the arts, community, health and wellbeing, heritage, environmental issues and much more.

Hullabaloo is coming

Hullabaloo recognises the Bay as an amazing place, packed with things to explore and discover, stories to tell and a wealth of history, wildlife and adventure.

This annual event will be a way to encourage residents and tourists alike to see the Bay for the amazing place it is.

What to expect

The Flying Lunch Kite Festival, which received funding from the Big Lottery Celebrate Fund, will take place on Yaverland Meadow. Professional kite flyers to complete beginners will be welcome.

Shademakers’ carnival ship stage, which, featured at The Bestival and Camp Bestival last year, will host a range of dance and music acts. Costumed performers, including articulated tigers and dinosaurs will also form a small parade and pop up around the site throughout the day.

The Soap Box Challenge is a competition for teams to build and race 4-wheeled, non-motorised go carts, with prizes for the fastest and most creative entries. Teams will be invited to sign up and build their soap box. The application deadline for the Hullabaloo Soap Box Challenge has been extended until 3rd April. Groups of up to eight people can apply to enter for a £50 fee.

Getting ready to celebrate

Paul McLaren from Shademakers says,

“We are getting ready to celebrate. We are steadily gathering friends, supporters, performer, racers, musicians and festival goers. “We are going to bring Hullabaloo to Sandown for the first time and who knows where it will lead.”

Take part

If you’re a busker, belong to a dance group or choir etc., why not get in touch with organisers and be part of something special taking place on 6th May.

Or perhaps you’re part of a Community Groups – why not get involved by running a free activity?

Sandy Ciccognani from Shademakers adds,

“We want to invite people to take an active part in this event and generate a sense of wellbeing and joy in those who attend. “We plan to do this by creating a stimulating environment, full of interactions and activities, inspiring sights and sounds, and elements of the unexpected, for people of all ages. “As an arts organisation, we are keen to promote the arts and bring the arts to new audiences. As a community interest company, we are passionate about our community and want to promote healthy living, strong neighbourhood ties and an appreciation of our environment. “This event will tie in all these elements and give others a platform for promoting their work and engaging with the public.”

Be part of something special

The event will be run predominantly by volunteers and support is being sought from local businesses to help pay for the many infrastructure costs involved eg. Marshalls, insurance, first aid cover, marquees etc.

You’ll will be able to enjoy a whole host of activities from 10am to 10pm – with full details covered in the brochure and timetable.

Keep up to date

Stay in touch with the latest info by checking the HullabalooIW Facebook page, calling Shademakers on 856168, or via email hullabalooiw@gmail.com

Hullabaloo takes place in Sandown Bay between 10am-10pm on Saturday 6th May 2017. Free admission but donations welcome!

Our thanks to Shademakers for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.