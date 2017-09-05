Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th September 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Whitepit Lane

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)

06 September — 19 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

06 September — 19 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing of Northbound Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Diversion route

Name: Diversion 5th and 6th

Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion 5th and 6th)

05 September — 11 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 06 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : Tennyson Road, Freshwater At The Rear Of Clarence Building, Next To No.1 Clifton Terrace. : Tennyson Road

Works description: Patch Required To Reinstate Rut In Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S Next : South Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 20 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Sandown : On The North Side Of The Railway Bridge (Ml 310031) : Avenue Road-Sandown

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 19 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : From Junction With Whitcombe Road 100m Towards Shide, Ml 230100a : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 06 September

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle

Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell

Works description: Replace Tactile Slabs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Near No. 73 : Forest Road-Newport

Works description: Reset Gully Cover

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : O/S Lloyds Bank : Tennyson Road-Freshwater

Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: East Cowes : On The Town Centre Bound Side Of The C/Way By Osborne Cottage Bus Stop : Victoria Grove-East Cowes

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Newport : O/S 21 : Nelson Road-Newport

Works description: Cip Remedial Works For Eil, Works To Sws Sl In Cw Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jct Of Ratcliff Ave On The Jct Of Swanmore Road Ryde

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S The Porland Inn 2 Worsley Rd Cowes

Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W. Ooh

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Junc Newport Road To O/S 270 Artic Road

Works description: Excavate Trial Holes 3 In Verge And 1 In Footway To Be Able To Prove The Route For New Cables Backfill And Reinstate

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 19 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 High St, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 59 – O/S 57

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road

Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Milne Way Newport Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Renew Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 Princes St, Cowes Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight

06 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: svensson under CC BY 2.0