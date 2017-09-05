Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th September 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (5th September) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Roadworks lights:

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Whitepit Lane
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Whitepit Lane)
06 September — 19 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
06 September — 19 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing of Northbound Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Diversion route
Name: Diversion 5th and 6th
Location: at A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion 5th and 6th)
05 September — 11 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Tennyson Road, Freshwater At The Rear Of Clarence Building, Next To No.1 Clifton Terrace. : Tennyson Road
Works description: Patch Required To Reinstate Rut In Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S Next : South Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 20 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Heytesbury Road To Crocker Street, 260m, Ml 2201046 : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3329,A3055 Avenue Road, Sandown, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Sandown : On The North Side Of The Railway Bridge (Ml 310031) : Avenue Road-Sandown
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Sandown
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 19 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : From Junction With Whitcombe Road 100m Towards Shide, Ml 230100a : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: A3054 Bouldnor Road Yarmouth I.O.W Po41 0xd 10 Mtrs North West Of Junction With Port La Salle
Works description: Yarmouth 425610 – Interim To Permanent – In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell
Works description: Replace Tactile Slabs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : On The Yarmouth Bound Side Of The C/Way Near No. 73 : Forest Road-Newport
Works description: Reset Gully Cover
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Tennyson Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Freshwater : O/S Lloyds Bank : Tennyson Road-Freshwater
Works description: Replace Surface Water Manhole
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

B3321 Victoria Grove, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: East Cowes : On The Town Centre Bound Side Of The C/Way By Osborne Cottage Bus Stop : Victoria Grove-East Cowes
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Newport : O/S 21 : Nelson Road-Newport
Works description: Cip Remedial Works For Eil, Works To Sws Sl In Cw Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Portland Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Trafalgar Road (Ml 242324) : Portland Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Jct Of Ratcliff Ave On The Jct Of Swanmore Road Ryde
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Worsley Road, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S The Porland Inn 2 Worsley Rd Cowes
Works description: Dig To Replace X2 Frame And Covers In C/W. Ooh
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Victoria Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just South Of The Junction Of Victoria Place (Ml 310027) : Victoria Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 West Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of Milligan Road On West Street
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 38 Ashey Road On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 424119 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junc Newport Road To O/S 270 Artic Road
Works description: Excavate Trial Holes 3 In Verge And 1 In Footway To Be Able To Prove The Route For New Cables Backfill And Reinstate
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 19 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 High St, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : Adjacent To The Butchers (Ml 340156) : High Street-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fairfield Gardens, Lake, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 59 – O/S 57
Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.
Responsibility for works: Southern Electric
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Nettlestone : At The Junction With Bullen Road (Ml 340536) : Gregory Avenue-Nettlestone
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Nettlestone
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Madeira Road (Ml 330507) : High Street-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milligan Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: At The Junc Of West Street On Milligan Road
Works description: Ryde 429333 – – Provison Of Service – Excavate To Clear Duct Blockages In Fw And Verge
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Milne Way, Newport, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Milne Way Newport Isle Of Wight Iw
Works description: Renew Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 Princes St, Cowes Isle Of Wight
Works description: Leak On Stoptap
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle Of Wight
06 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Seaview : At The Junction With Steyne Road (Ml 330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Seaview
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Salisbury Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 340608) : Salisbury Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Upper Highland Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Hill (Ml 340561a) : Upper Highland Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

