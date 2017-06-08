Find out who wants your vote today

Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th June 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (7th June) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

road ahead closed

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway resurfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Pauls Avenue
Location: at St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (St Pauls Avenue)
08 June — 16 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
08 June — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Gill’s Cliff Road
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Gill’s Cliff Road)
09 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion A
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)
09 June — 07 July
Diversion route
Name: Diversion B
Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)
09 June — 07 July
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Section 50 works by DARES to install Sewer Connection
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Two-way traffic signals
Name: The Avenue Section 50
Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Avenue Section 50)
08 June — 16 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Melbourne Street
Location: at Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Melbourne Street)
09 June — 13 June
Suspension of one-way
Name: Clarendon Street
Location: at Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Street)
09 June — 13 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Copse Lane
Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Copse Lane)
09 June — 13 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 June — 13 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Clatterford Shute
Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clatterford Shute)
09 June — 13 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 June — 13 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Drainage repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Princes Street
Location: at Princes Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Princes Street)
09 June — 14 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Princes Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 June — 14 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Lind Street
Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Lind Street)
09 June — 14 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 June — 14 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Union Road
Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Union Road)
09 June — 13 June
Suspension of one-way
Name: Castle Street
Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Castle Street)
09 June — 13 June
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
09 June — 13 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Carriageway repair works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Ryde
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Ryde)
09 June — 13 June
Diversion route
Name: St Michaels Avenue, Ryde
Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Ryde)
09 June — 13 June
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Block Paved Crossing Situated Between J/O St Thomas’S St And Church Lane : Lind Street-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Repairs At Dropped Crossing
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Between The Ford And Badminton : Clatterford Shute-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Freshwater : Copse Lane, Freshwater Outside A Property Called Sarsfeld . : Copse Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor
Works description: Surfacing Prep Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ventnor
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Newport : Between Number 3 And The Jct With Trafalgar Road. : Melbourne Street-Newport
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 14 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Cowes : Adjacent 134 Park Rd : Princes Street-Cowes
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 16 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Shanklin: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With North Road To Regents Street, 238m, Ml 440302: St Pauls Aven
Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 13 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Ryde : Outside No.5 Old Post Office Mews To Opposite No.27 : Union Road-Ryde
Works description: Pothole Repairs
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 09 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S Little Bowland On Afton Rd, Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 12 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Jct With Afton Road On Stroud Rd Freshwater
Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Advanced planning

Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 12 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: On The Junction Of Ashey Road And Leighwood Close On Leighwood Close
Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide 38 Metre Of Duct And Replacejuf6 And Juf4 Lid
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Plao Adjacent Number 20
Works description: Section 50 Application For Works At The Avenue
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight
09 June — 13 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road
Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box � To Build New Mod 104 Joint Box In
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Little Thorpe Pitts Lane Ryde Isle Of
Works description: Repair Faulty Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 12 June
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Cowes: Just West Of The Junction With The High Street (Ml 140144): Sun Hill-Cowes
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Swains Lane, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
08 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Os Laurus
Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start

