Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 7th June 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway resurfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Pauls Avenue

Location: at St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (St Pauls Avenue)

08 June — 16 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

08 June — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Gill’s Cliff Road

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Gill’s Cliff Road)

09 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion A

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion A)

09 June — 07 July

Diversion route

Name: Diversion B

Location: at C21 Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight (Diversion B)

09 June — 07 July

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Section 50 works by DARES to install Sewer Connection

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: The Avenue Section 50

Location: at A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight (The Avenue Section 50)

08 June — 16 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Melbourne Street

Location: at Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Melbourne Street)

09 June — 13 June

Suspension of one-way

Name: Clarendon Street

Location: at Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clarendon Street)

09 June — 13 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Copse Lane

Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Copse Lane)

09 June — 13 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C38 Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 June — 13 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Clatterford Shute

Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Clatterford Shute)

09 June — 13 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 June — 13 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Drainage repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Princes Street

Location: at Princes Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Princes Street)

09 June — 14 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Princes Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 June — 14 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Lind Street

Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Lind Street)

09 June — 14 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 June — 14 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Union Road

Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Union Road)

09 June — 13 June

Suspension of one-way

Name: Castle Street

Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Castle Street)

09 June — 13 June

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

09 June — 13 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Ryde

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Ryde)

09 June — 13 June

Diversion route

Name: St Michaels Avenue, Ryde

Location: at St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight (St Michaels Avenue, Ryde)

09 June — 13 June

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3054 Lind Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 14 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Block Paved Crossing Situated Between J/O St Thomas’S St And Church Lane : Lind Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Repairs At Dropped Crossing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Between The Ford And Badminton : Clatterford Shute-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Copse Lane, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Freshwater : Copse Lane, Freshwater Outside A Property Called Sarsfeld . : Copse Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor : Gills Cliff Road-Ventnor

Works description: Surfacing Prep Works, Replacing And Relaying Kerbs Ventnor

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Melbourne Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Newport : Between Number 3 And The Jct With Trafalgar Road. : Melbourne Street-Newport

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Princes Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 14 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Cowes : Adjacent 134 Park Rd : Princes Street-Cowes

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

St Pauls Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 16 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Shanklin: Whole Length Of Road From Junction With North Road To Regents Street, 238m, Ml 440302: St Pauls Aven

Works description: Carriageway Reconstruction, Planing And Resurfacing (Ff-Stren100:U/H4 F1-Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia And 70mm Foambase-Urban:H4) Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Union Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : Outside No.5 Old Post Office Mews To Opposite No.27 : Union Road-Ryde

Works description: Pothole Repairs

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Afton Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Little Bowland On Afton Rd, Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

A3055 Stroud Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 12 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Jct With Afton Road On Stroud Rd Freshwater

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

Leighwood Close, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 12 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: On The Junction Of Ashey Road And Leighwood Close On Leighwood Close

Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Other – This Job Is Toprovide 38 Metre Of Duct And Replacejuf6 And Juf4 Lid

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Plao Adjacent Number 20

Works description: Section 50 Application For Works At The Avenue

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Baring Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Opposite The Junction Of Ward Avenue (Ml 130103): Baring Road-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

09 June — 13 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp 1 To 11 Esplanade Road On Esplanade Road

Works description: Ventnor – 377247 – Build Joint Box � To Build New Mod 104 Joint Box In

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Pitts Lane, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Little Thorpe Pitts Lane Ryde Isle Of

Works description: Repair Faulty Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sun Hill, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Cowes: Just West Of The Junction With The High Street (Ml 140144): Sun Hill-Cowes

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Sign-Regulatory (No Entry) Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Swains Lane, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

08 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os Laurus

Works description: Lay New Service From Farside Carriageway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Image: raver_mikey under CC BY 2.0