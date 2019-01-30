IWC to introduce ‘agile working’ to County Hall. 640 staff … but only 480 desks

More than 600 staff are set to move into County Hall, with big changes planned for how staff work — and even park — at the building.

Following the need for council staff to vacate Enterprise House, and Seaclose, 640 people — approximately 530 full-time staff — will be moving to work in the main council building.

Unison raised concerns there would be ‘significantly more people than desks’ within the building, with staff required to hot desk throughout the day, and the impact of insufficient IT equipment.

Staff allowed to work from home

However, principal communications and engagement manager Helen Wheller, said the changes would bring a new agile way of working, with staff allowed to work from home or from other council offices across the Island.

She said: “It’s a big change for people and it is difficult for some, however, a large amount of people have said agile working works best for them.”

New, smaller desks have been installed, with no drawers to accumulate paperwork. Staff will be able to dock in with a laptop at any of the desks.

800 new laptops

In the past few months, 800 new laptops have been given out.

Teams will be grouped in ‘pods’ so colleagues may be able to stay together as required.

No parking for longer than four hours

Currently, staff who pay for a permit can park outside the main building, however, they will no longer be able to do so for longer than four hours.

The car park will also feature two hour spaces, and if staff are required to be at the office all day, they will have to park in long stay car parks further away.

Exceptions will be made for staff with disabilities.

“Encourage staff to think about their transport”

Ms Wheller said the change would encourage staff to think about their transport to work — whether that be lift sharing or walking.

Unison also raised concerns the change to ‘agile working’ would result in staff feeling pressured to work from home.

Union: “some people may feel quite pressured”

In a letter to the council, branch secretary Mark Chiverton said: “You have been very clear that no-one will be compelled to work at home under any new arrangements. However, there are some concerns that in reality some people may feel quite pressured to do so.”

Strategic manager for organisational intelligence, Debbie Downer — who is overseeing the project — said: “Staff will not be pressured to work from home. We will work with staff to find the best fit for them.”

Desk capacity at County Hall will be increased to 480 desks, with floor four devoted entirely to hot desking.

Concerns confidential information could be overheard

Unison also voiced fears confidential information could be overheard by other members of staff — particularly regarding adult and children social care.

Ms Wheller said: “These two teams will have their own floors and it’s unlikely other members of staff will opt to work there.”

Mr Chiverton said: “I do have concerns, but the council do seem to be listening to the issues we have raised with them. I think it’s very much a case of we have to wait and see how it works out.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: nez under CC BY 2.0