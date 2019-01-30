Talk of Digital Hub on Isle of Wight opening

The council share this latest news. Ed

Plans to open a new digital hub on the Island have today (Wednesday) been revealed by Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart.

Councillor Stewart said the hub would ‘inspire a generation capable of transforming the Island into a world class destination for digital innovation’.

Joint venture

The move is a joint venture between the council and digital experts who currently work with other local authorities across the UK.

Councillor Stewart said:

“We are promoting digital technology as one of our key priorities as it is now impacting on all walks of life. “To have our own Digital Hub operating on the Island will give us opportunities to introduce and develop skills and career paths, which will be an excellent start to our longer-term ambitions.”

Alex Cole, chief innovation officer at Tin Smart Social Ltd, will be among the experts working with the council to create the hub.

Mr Cole said:

“The professional skills and experience I am able to bring to the Island will mean we can increase the quality and volume of industry-led digital training opportunities for local people with access potentially extending across the Solent. “A pipeline of diverse home-grown talent will enable learners to achieve digital credentials and showcase their talents for in-demand job opportunities in the future.”

Details being finalised

Details around the venue for the new hub are currently being finalised but it’s hoped it will be open in the next few months.

Image: matsuyuki under CC BY 2.0