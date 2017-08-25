Join Ben’s round the Isle of Wight trek for charity

Ben Fowler, a volunteer with Age Concern, has organised a fundraising event for next month and welcomes anyone wanting to get involved.

He says,

“Wight Trek is a community effort, to highlight the work done by Island-based community groups, whilst raising funds for them – these include: Age Concern Cafe, Shanklin; The Links Trust; Aspire, Ryde and Isle of Wight Scouts. “Wight Trek welcomes anyone to join some or all of a walk around the Coastal path (71 miles) in celebration of Isle of Wight Day (22nd-24th September).”

To plan is to raise £750 – to show your support head over to the Go Fund Me page.

