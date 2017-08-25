Join Ben’s round the Isle of Wight trek for charity

As part of the Isle of Wight Day celebration events, Ben Fowler is planning to walk around the Isle of Wight. You can join in or simply show your support by donating.

walking boots

Ben Fowler, a volunteer with Age Concern, has organised a fundraising event for next month and welcomes anyone wanting to get involved.

He says,

“Wight Trek is a community effort, to highlight the work done by Island-based community groups, whilst raising funds for them – these include: Age Concern Cafe, Shanklin; The Links Trust; Aspire, Ryde and Isle of Wight Scouts.

“Wight Trek welcomes anyone to join some or all of a walk around the Coastal path (71 miles) in celebration of Isle of Wight Day (22nd-24th September).”

To plan is to raise £750 – to show your support head over to the Go Fund Me page.

Image: James Blunt under CC BY 2.0

