Ongoing problem with chains of Cowes Floating Bridge: Timetable changes

Following recent survey work it has become apparent that there is an ongoing issue with the chain depths of the floating bridge on ebb tides. This will be exacerbated over the August bank holiday weekend, due to very strong ebb tides in the Medina.
As a result, between Friday 25 August and Tuesday 29 August, there will be an alteration to the service during ebb tide periods. A foot passenger launch will operate during these times. The timetable for this is as follows.
|Friday 25
|Until 17:00
|Floating bridge
|17:00-20:00
|Passenger launch
|20:00-22:30
|Floating bridge
|22:30 – 00:30
|Passenger launch
|Saturday 26
|05:00-08:00
|Passenger launch
|08:00-17:00
|Floating bridge
|17:00-20:30
|Passenger launch
|20:30 – 22:30
|Floating bridge
|22:30 – 00:30
|Passenger launch
|Sunday 27
|06:40 – 08:45
|Passenger launch
|08:45 – 18:30
|Floating bridge
|18:30 – 21:00
|Passenger launch
|21:00 – 22:30
|Floating bridge
|22:30 – 00:30
|Passenger launch
|Monday 28
|05:00-09:00
|Passenger launch
|09:00-18:15
|Floating bridge
|18:15 – 21:45
|Passenger launch
|21:45 – 22:30
|Floating bridge
|22:30 – 00:30
|Passenger launch
|Tuesday 29
|05:00 – 10:00
|Passenger launch
|10:00 – 17:00
|Floating bridge
Continue work to rectify this issue
Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:
“The Isle of Wight Council is continuing to work with the naval architects and boat builders to rectify this issue. Throughout the recent survey work we have been working closely with Cowes Harbour Commission to ensure the best outcome for all parties.”
YJC
25.Aug.2017 4:14pm
Somehow, it will be the people’s fault………………
YJC
25.Aug.2017 4:14pm
or our fault……………
YJC
25.Aug.2017 4:15pm
but definitely not the IW Councils’s fault!
walkingwizard
25.Aug.2017 4:25pm
And definitely not Ian Ward’s. Suspect it will be those pesky activists who are at fault for it all.