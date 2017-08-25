Ongoing problem with chains of Cowes Floating Bridge: Timetable changes

The Isle of Wight council share this latest update on the Cowes Floating Bridge. Ed

Following recent survey work it has become apparent that there is an ongoing issue with the chain depths of the floating bridge on ebb tides. This will be exacerbated over the August bank holiday weekend, due to very strong ebb tides in the Medina.

As a result, between Friday 25 August and Tuesday 29 August, there will be an alteration to the service during ebb tide periods. A foot passenger launch will operate during these times. The timetable for this is as follows.

Friday 25 Until 17:00 Floating bridge 17:00-20:00 Passenger launch 20:00-22:30 Floating bridge 22:30 – 00:30 Passenger launch Saturday 26 05:00-08:00 Passenger launch 08:00-17:00 Floating bridge 17:00-20:30 Passenger launch 20:30 – 22:30 Floating bridge 22:30 – 00:30 Passenger launch Sunday 27 06:40 – 08:45 Passenger launch 08:45 – 18:30 Floating bridge 18:30 – 21:00 Passenger launch 21:00 – 22:30 Floating bridge 22:30 – 00:30 Passenger launch Monday 28 05:00-09:00 Passenger launch 09:00-18:15 Floating bridge 18:15 – 21:45 Passenger launch 21:45 – 22:30 Floating bridge 22:30 – 00:30 Passenger launch Tuesday 29 05:00 – 10:00 Passenger launch 10:00 – 17:00 Floating bridge

Continue work to rectify this issue

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“The Isle of Wight Council is continuing to work with the naval architects and boat builders to rectify this issue. Throughout the recent survey work we have been working closely with Cowes Harbour Commission to ensure the best outcome for all parties.”

Image: © Allan Marsh

