Ongoing problem with chains of Cowes Floating Bridge: Timetable changes

Isle of Wight council admit there is an ongoing issue with chain depths of the floating bridge on ebb tide and have amended the timetable for August bank holiday weekend. Check before you travel.

Following recent survey work it has become apparent that there is an ongoing issue with the chain depths of the floating bridge on ebb tides. This will be exacerbated over the August bank holiday weekend, due to very strong ebb tides in the Medina.

As a result, between Friday 25 August and Tuesday 29 August, there will be an alteration to the service during ebb tide periods. A foot passenger launch will operate during these times. The timetable for this is as follows.

Friday 25Until 17:00Floating bridge
17:00-20:00Passenger launch
20:00-22:30Floating bridge
22:30 – 00:30Passenger launch
Saturday 2605:00-08:00Passenger launch
08:00-17:00Floating bridge
17:00-20:30Passenger launch
20:30 – 22:30Floating bridge
22:30 – 00:30Passenger launch
Sunday 2706:40 – 08:45Passenger launch
08:45 – 18:30Floating bridge
18:30 – 21:00Passenger launch
21:00 – 22:30Floating bridge
22:30 – 00:30Passenger launch
Monday 2805:00-09:00Passenger launch
09:00-18:15Floating bridge
18:15 – 21:45Passenger launch
21:45 – 22:30Floating bridge
22:30 – 00:30Passenger launch
Tuesday 2905:00 – 10:00Passenger launch
10:00 – 17:00Floating bridge

Continue work to rectify this issue
Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“The Isle of Wight Council is continuing to work with the naval architects and boat builders to rectify this issue. Throughout the recent survey work we have been working closely with Cowes Harbour Commission to ensure the best outcome for all parties.”

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

4 Comments

  1. YJC


    25.Aug.2017 4:14pm

    Somehow, it will be the people’s fault………………

    Report comment

  2. YJC


    25.Aug.2017 4:14pm

    or our fault……………

    Report comment

  3. YJC


    25.Aug.2017 4:15pm

    but definitely not the IW Councils’s fault!

    Report comment

  4. walkingwizard


    25.Aug.2017 4:25pm

    And definitely not Ian Ward’s. Suspect it will be those pesky activists who are at fault for it all.

    Report comment

