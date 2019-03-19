Join Friends for ‘Umbrella Tree in Bloom’ event

Join the Friends of the Umbrella Tree this Friday afternoon as they hang special paper flowers with a message on the Tree. Expect refreshments (take your own cup) and music.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

umbrella tree

The Friends of the Umbrella Tree in East Cowes invite residents to join them on Friday 22nd March from 4pm.

Join the Friends to help them hang paper flowers with a message in the tree.

There’ll be music and refreshments, take your own cup.

All are welcome.

You can find the Umbrella Tree on the corner of York Avenue and Clarence Road.

Tuesday, 19th March, 2019 8:27am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2muc

Filed under: East Cowes, Island-wide, Top story, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*