Join Friends for ‘Umbrella Tree in Bloom’ event

The Friends of the Umbrella Tree in East Cowes invite residents to join them on Friday 22nd March from 4pm.
Join the Friends to help them hang paper flowers with a message in the tree.
There’ll be music and refreshments, take your own cup.
All are welcome.
You can find the Umbrella Tree on the corner of York Avenue and Clarence Road.
Tuesday, 19th March, 2019 8:27am
By Sally Perry
