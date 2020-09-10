Keep your eyes peeled for the invasive and highly damaging Asian Hornet

As pointed out by News OnTheWight in June, Isle of Wight beekeepers are asking residents look out for the invasive Asian hornet.

The species has spread rapidly in Europe, where it preys on honeybees and other insects. A positive sighting has been made in Gosport, Hampshire.

Decimates the bee population

It is known to cause significant damage to commercial beehives and so local beekeepers are particularly concerned by the prospect of this insect becoming established.

The hornet was first sighted in the UK in 2016, and although none have been found on the Isle of Wight so far, one of the locations it was found was in Dorset, meaning that the Isle of Wight is particularly at risk.

Now is the time to look out for it

The Asian hornet is active mainly between April and November, with a peak in August and September, and is inactive over the winter.

So now is the time to keep an eye out for these big insects.

van Wyk: Devastating effects on other local invertebrates

Chris van Wyk, owner of Isle of Wight honey producers Bunbury Bees, said:

“Asian hornets are not just bad for honeybees, they can have a devastating effect on other local invertebrates. “It’s also very difficult to correctly eradicate a nest when found as the queen tends to abandon the nest if she detects interference, so it’s critical to report it to the proper bodies so that they can have qualified people come and destroy it cleanly and thoroughly.”

Don’t mix them up

But it’s important not to confuse the dark Asian hornet with the lighter-colour and slightly larger native hornet.

Chris added:

“Native hornets are beneficial insects that help gardeners with pest control and rarely bother humans or pets – they are much more placid than the common yellowjacket wasp. I actually enjoy seeing them.”

If you suspect you have seen an Asian hornet you should report this using the iPhone and Android app ‘Asian Hornet Watch’ or by using the Government’s online report form. Alternatively, e-mail [email protected]

To see the details of how to report and how to distinguish from other hornets follow this link.

This week is Asian Hornet Week – visit the British Beekeepers’ Association Website to find out more.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office.Ed

Image: Nature.Catcher under CC BY 2.0