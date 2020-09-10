Le Blanq gastro-cycling event cancelled due to new Covid-19 restrictions

The announcement has been made following new Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Government

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Bradley Wiggins


Organisers of the Le Blanq gastro-cycling event, due to be held later this month, have announced its postponement due to new Government guidelines on Coronavirus (Covid-19).

They say,

“Further to the Government announcement on 9th September regarding the new guidelines and legislations, it is with great regret that LeBlanq:01 will not be possible to be staged this month.”

They added,

“Huge thanks to all our customers, partners and supporters. We will make sure next year’s event is even better than we planned for 25-27 September.” 

LE BLANQ LOGO

The event had attracted star cyclists Sir Bradley Wiggins and Sean Yates, as well as culinary legends Raymond Blanc, Francesco Mazzei and Ashley Palmer-Watts.

It will take place on the Isle of Wight in Spring 2021.

Thursday, 10th September, 2020 4:12pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nV9

Filed under: Cycling, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...