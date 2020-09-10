Le Blanq gastro-cycling event cancelled due to new Covid-19 restrictions



Organisers of the Le Blanq gastro-cycling event, due to be held later this month, have announced its postponement due to new Government guidelines on Coronavirus (Covid-19).

They say,

“Further to the Government announcement on 9th September regarding the new guidelines and legislations, it is with great regret that LeBlanq:01 will not be possible to be staged this month.”

They added,

“Huge thanks to all our customers, partners and supporters. We will make sure next year’s event is even better than we planned for 25-27 September.”

The event had attracted star cyclists Sir Bradley Wiggins and Sean Yates, as well as culinary legends Raymond Blanc, Francesco Mazzei and Ashley Palmer-Watts.

It will take place on the Isle of Wight in Spring 2021.