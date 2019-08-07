King’s Cup sailing challenge moved due to severe weather warning

If you were planning to be a spectator of The King’s Cup sailing race taking place in Cowes later this week, please note the change of date.

Originally planned for Friday 9th August, due to the Met Office severe weather warning, the evening will now be taking place on Thursday 8th August.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will go head to head in major regatta in support of Their Royal Highnesses’ charitable causes. Each boat taking part will represent one of eight charities and the winning team will be awarded the historic trophy The King’s Cup.

Watch the race

Members of the public are invited to watch the race from the SailGP Race Village, which will be free to access and include a 500-seater grandstand.

Footage from the race will play on large screens with live commentary, and there will be a number of activities for families to enjoy along the waterfront.

For more information on The King’s Cup, please visit the Website.