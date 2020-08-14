Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 14th August 2020

There has been another slight increase in the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight from 425 to 426 – making the rate per 100,000 of population 300.5.

This compares with 520 cases in neighbouring Portsmouth (242 per 100,000 of population) and 975 cases in Southampton (386.1 per 100,000 of population).

Total number of deaths

The total number of deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate remains at 86.

The figure is made up of 39 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 43 deaths in care homes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Vincent Ghilione under CC BY 2.0