Latest Isle of Wight Coronavirus figures: 8th September 2020

There have been four new cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) reported on the Isle of Wight in the last seven days, and the Isle of Wight council say this equates to 2.1 cases per 100,000 of population.

The current cumulative number of lab-confirmed cases on the Isle of Wight is 437 – this equates to a rate per 100,000 of population of 308.2.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The total number of cumulative deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate is 88 – but this has been adjusted to 85 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The figure was made up of 40 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

The latest figures (week 35) for deaths in the community (care homes, hospice and at home) reveal no new deaths.

Test and Trace App

The new Test and Trace App has now been running on the Isle of Wight for over three weeks with the MD of the App reporting that thousands of Islanders had downloaded it.

The Test and Trace team have still failed to provide stats for the number of downloads, activations and alerts, requested by News OnTheWight eleven days ago.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0