Latest number of positive Isle of Wight Coronavirus tests increases

Since Sunday 1st November the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight have increased by ten.

There have been 65 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 45.39. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

This brings the cumulative total to 654, a rate per 100,000 population of 461.3.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Image: Mufid Majnun under CC BY 2.0