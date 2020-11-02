Historic Isle of Wight bus to be restored by Bus Museum in memory of John Reynolds

A former Southern Vectis bus returned to the Island on Friday afternoon after 50 years on the mainland.

The 1953 Bristol double decker has joined the IW Bus and Coach Museum’s collection, having been donated by enthusiast and collector Derek Priddle.

It was towed from its former home in Surrey by Stag Lane Motors, who have worked closely with the Bus Museum for many years. Wightlink also provided the ferry crossings free of charge.

Overturned in 1954

The bus, JDL 40, was sold by Southern Vectis in 1970 and achieved notoriety by overturning near Gatcombe in December 1954.

Its 50 years on the mainland included use as site accommodation by a demolition contractor in Wales.

When rescued by Derek Priddle in 1987, it was in use as a store shed and temporary accommodation in Dyfed.

Restored over a number of years

JDL 40 is one of over 70 Bristol K type buses purchased by Southern Vectis in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

It will be restored at the Bus Museum over a number of years in memory of member and benefactor John Reynolds of Binstead, who died in May 2019.

News shared by Trevor on behalf of the Isle of Wight Bus Museum. Ed