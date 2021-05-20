Learn about 100 Years of Insulin and medical advances with Dr Victor Lawrence at online meeting

Around ten per cent of the Isle of Wight population are living with diabetes, so this online talk being presented by Dr Victor Lawrence next week (27th May) will be a must-see for many.

Taking place via Zoom, so there is no need to worry about being in a room with others, the talk is being hosted by the Diabetes Group IOW.

Remarkable medical discovery

Dr Lawrence (pictured below), who is a Consultant Physician in Endocrinology and Diabetes Mellitus at St Mary’s Hospital, will be talking about the history of insulin and its uses and advances over the last one hundred years.

The event will give people with diabetes, those who care about someone with diabetes, or anyone with an interest in Insulin an opportunity to find out about this remarkable medical discovery and its uses over the decades.

Dr Lawrence will also share details of advances in treatments for diabetes.

Full details of how to join the event can be found below.

Discovery has saved thousands of lives

In 1921, a team of Canadian researchers discovered insulin and ignited a century of ground-breaking innovations in diabetes care that have since saved thousands of lives.

Today, we are fortunate to have better medicines than ever, yet the number of people living with diabetes continues to grow at an alarming rate, placing a substantial burden on individuals, families and our healthcare system.

This talk is part of the group’s year-long celebrations in the centenary year since the discovery of insulin.

Bast: A passionate and knowledgeable speaker

Ian Bast, Chairman of Diabetes Group IOW said,

“It has been a century in innovation in diabetes care and we are keen to give people the chance to find out more. “We feel fortunate to be hosting Dr Lawrence who is a passionate and knowledgeable speaker on this subject and we encourage anyone interested in diabetes care or the advancements of medicine to come along and listen to this outstanding expert speaker. “It is easy to join this virtual event, so please do get in touch with us.”

Event details

How to Join: Email : [email protected] for joining details sent directly.

Date: Thursday 27th May 2021

Time: 7pm – 8pm, FREE

Topic: 100 Years of Insulin

Join Zoom Meeting : https://bit.ly/2Q5yANg

Meeting ID: 841 1467 7430

Passcode: 678215

Find out more

For information about the Diabetes Group IOW’s activities, please visit our Website or like our Facebook page ‘Diabetes Group IOW’.

You’ll find lots of invaluable information about living with diabetes, recommendations and details of upcoming meetings.

Our thanks to Diabetes IOW for sponsoring this feature. They and other businesses and organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.





