Learn more about what it means to be an Independent Councillor

If you have ever thought about becoming a councillor for your local area, but wondered what was involved and how you go about it, this free event taking place on Friday evening is just for you.

Hosted by the Island Independent Network, this event being held at the Riverside Centre on Friday 28th September will ask the following questions:

What issues matter to you?

What are the local issues in your area?

What are people around you bothered about?

What would you do about them?

Guest speaker

Marianne Overton MBE (pictured), Leader of the Independent Group LGA and also Leader of the Independent Network nationally, will be taking part as a guest speaker.

Read more about Marianne’s extensive involvement in local government, for which she was awarded and MBE in 2014.

What it is to be Independent

The meeting plans to be interactive and organisers will also be talking about what it is to be Independent and how to become a councillor, either at Town and Parish or Isle of Wight council level.

“The Isle of Wight needs more Independents to speak up for local people: there is strength in numbers, so join the network!”

Where and when

The event takes place at the Riverside Centre, Newport Quay on Friday 28th September between 7pm and 9pm.

There’ll be a welcome drink and light refreshments provided, as well as an opportunity to network with others.

Pre-event screening

Prior to the event, there’ll be a screening of the recently-acclaimed film, Crisis or Awakening (at 6pm, same location).

Created by Ventnor resident, Sam Schroeder, this film explores mental health and mental health services on the Isle of Wight.

Our thanks to Island Independent Network for sponsoring this feature. They and other organisations taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Image: © The Lincolnite

