‘Let’s raise as much money as we can for people who really need it’ says Harry

Wessex Cancer Trust is inviting supporters to step up for its 2,500-mile challenge – by walking the distance between its support centres 20 times – at Walk for Hope 2020.

The cancer charity’s flagship fundraising event, which was due to be held in the New Forest in June, returns in a different format this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

20 virtual laps of the route

On Sunday 6th September, walkers will come together virtually to clock up the target mileage as a team by completing 20 laps of a route which links the charity’s four support centres in Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

You can do your bit by signing up to walk five, ten or 20 miles, and you can do it on your own or with friends and family, at your own pace and wherever you choose.

von Sicard: We’re still all in this together

Charlotte von Sicard, Wessex Cancer Trust’s regional community manager, said:

“Many of our Walk for Hope participants have or have had cancer, so although social distancing measures are easing, we know it’s still a really anxious time for some people and we didn’t feel it would be responsible to plan for a large gathering. “Even though our walkers can’t be together physically this year, we’re still all in this together, so Walk for Hope is the perfect way to unite and work as a team to cover 2,500 miles! Last year 300 people took part and together they raised £50,000 which has made a huge difference to the lives of local people. Please help us to complete 20 laps around our support centres and make 2020 the biggest and best Walk for Hope yet!”

Redknapp: Cancer doesn’t stop throughout a pandemic

King of the Jungle and Wessex Cancer Trust’s patron, Harry Redknapp, said:

“It’s been a tough few months for everyone, but cancer doesn’t stop and throughout the pandemic Wessex Cancer Trust has kept its services going for anyone who needs it. This is despite not being able to raise money by holding outdoor events. “Walk for Hope is normally its biggest fundraiser so it would be fantastic to see as many people as possible out walking in their local areas. Let’s raise as much money as we can for people who really need it.”

How to take part

You can register on the Website and set up your fundraising page. You can also link your Strava or FitBit to it.

There’s also a fundraising leaderboard to help you monitor your progress and compete with friends and family.

Registration is £10 with a fundraising goal of £100 per person.

What you receive

The walker who raises the most in sponsorship will receive a Walk for Hope T-shirt signed by Harry.

Entrants receive an official Walk for Hope t-shirt, a fundraising pack, a training and event guide, and membership to a Facebook group where they can meet other participants and share fundraising and training tips.

Wessex Cancer Trust

Wessex Cancer Trust uses all of the money raised to provide practical and emotional support to anyone living with cancer in Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight.

The event is being sponsored by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors.

