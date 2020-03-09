Letter: Could retaining wall collapse be related to large number of trees being removed?

This reader raises a theory that the large number of trees removed from a site in Ventnor could have had a knock-on effect on Belgrave Road

Belgrave road

Ventnor

On thinking about the partial collapse of the retaining wall in Belgrave Road, it occurred to me that the road is below an area where a large number of trees were removed in the winter of 2019 by the developers of a site at the top of Grove Road. 

This area had the trees removed, I believe, due to the concerns they would undermine the wall. 

My concern however is the impact that this large number of trees being removed has had on the ground in an already unstable area of Ventnor. 

Close up of where the trees have been removed
Trees removed from Grove Road site

Roots help to keep the soil stable
I have a masters degree in Building Surveying and the importance of trees and ground stability was something I remember well. 

The roots help to keep the soil stable and also absorb large amounts of water. 

Grove Road and Belgrave Road marked on Google maps

In my view
I can only imagine that this removal of such a large number of trees has caused additional instability to the soil and also allowed a lot more water than would normally flow, down toward the shore; coupled with the large amount of rainfall, this has made the land where Belgrave Road stands unstable and slippage has occurred. 

This water would bypass under the properties on the edge of the road if they are built on solid foundations on stone, and accumulate in the already unstable area on which the road is built. 

