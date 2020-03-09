Don’t miss the next Murder Mystery Dinner

Chris shares details of this fundraising event on behalf of Sight for Wight. Ed

Due to the popularity of our last event we are now offering a second chance to test your supersleuth skills in solving ‘whodunnit’ whilst enjoying a delicious meal served by the fabulous Isle of Wight College Restaurant.

Book now

The Murder Mystery Dinner takes place on Friday 22nd May from 6.30pm at the Isle of Wight College Restaurant.

Tickets are priced at £18 each.

For booking enquiries and reservations contact Sight for Wight on 522205 or email fundraising@iwsb.org.uk

If you have any special dietary requirements then please let us know in advance.

Image: visit_cape_may under CC BY 2.0