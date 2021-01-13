Letter: Isle of Wight vaccination process should be example for the rest of the UK

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Don Adams in Totland. Ed

Being over eighty, my wife and I received our second anti Covid vaccinations at the Freshwater Sports Centre last Saturday.

I feel moved to report that this was a very well planned event and one that was quite brilliantly executed.

No queuing

Being an appointment only occasion, no queuing at all was involved and we were quickly ushered to one of seven ‘jabbing’ stations.

A few quick questions and then a uniformed nurse administered the painless injection. We were then moved to a seated waiting area and provided with a small timer set to fifteen minutes.

No delays

New arrivals were appearing in a continuous, but discretely separated stream, so the nurses were able to continue their injections without undue delay.

There was an happy atmosphere in the room and needless to say everyone their wore masks throughout. When our timers had buzzed we were conducted out through a different door.

Should be the example for the rest of the UK

I hope this is the standard to be found throughout the rest of the Island and it should certainly be the example for the rest of the UK.

Image: gobiernocholula under CC BY 2.0