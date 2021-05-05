Letter: Protect green spaces to secure our beautiful West Wight for generations to come

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Chris Jarman, Independent Candidate for IOW Councillor – Totland and Colwell, shares this open letter.

Tomorrow, 6th May 2021, we that live in Totland and Colwell go to the polls to elect a new local councillor to the Isle of Wight Council.

I am standing as one of the four candidates in that ward and during the campaign I have had the opportunity to learn more from those who share my deep concerns regarding over development of our beautiful West Wight.

“The air is worth ‘sixpence a pint”

“The air is worth ‘sixpence a pint” said Tennyson in a sentiment echoed by West Wight locals and visitors ever since. The less developed, and I would argue more tranquil and visually stunning part of our Island, has been a preferred home to many that seek a more rural choice – where quality of life is more important than commercial gain.

With my family, I chose to make my home here, to raise my children, to renovate my old character property and to restore the neglected lands around to bring them back into community use for charity fetes, boys brigade summer camping and to establish an extensive free allotment scheme for local people and groups.

Protecting green spaces

Together we have planted over 50 trees, re-established a thriving bluebell wood and laid thousands of hedging plants that now support an abundance of nesting small birds.

I have refused offers from developers wishing to convert my lands into housing estates so that today they remain a haven for wildlife and an important green space from which we all benefit. A proven, sustained commitment to our common well-being.

Growing number of housing developments

As a keen walker and as Walk Leader of West Wight Walking for Health, I have seen with sadness the spreading housing developments and ever increasing in-fill of our green and open spaces. At the same time little or nothing has been done to improve the key infrastructure that these developments demand from health, transport and even basic systems such as sewerage.

I believe that too often the council has given planning consent without regard to the wider implications, simply to meet targets that most local people do not support and to build houses that most local people cannot afford.

Failures of the IWC

The failure of the present Conservative-led Isle of Wight council is profound. Local Parish Council objections are routinely overruled and the objections of local people are ignored.

News OnTheWight noted the consequences of the IW council mismanagement and unsound planning policy last month with the very alarming news that due to their poor performance “there is a presumption of approval to applications for schemes within the National Planning Policy Framework” – effectively open season for developers who can quote these national policies to push through local schemes.

Residents see through the Tory disguise

Many from the present Conservative-led IW council and their party have sought to jump on the bandwagon of overdevelopment as part of the election campaign – realising at the last minute that they need to don sheep’s clothing to win votes. From my own discussions whilst canvassing I know that everyone sees straight through this disguise. The present administration has had the opportunity to prevent overdevelopment and have failed.

The only option is to change the IW council ruling party, to change IW council policy, to empower local parish councils and residents to make decisions for their own locality.

Pledge to truly protect all of our green spaces

With the endorsement of our long serving Independent local councillor, John Howe, and substantial support from local people, I am committed to be part of that new IW council, to truly protect all of our green spaces, to ensure our continued well-being and to secure our beautiful West Wight for generations to come.

Donate my allowance to local fund

I am so passionate about making positive change in our community that, if elected, I will not take any of the personal IW councillor allowance but will divert 100% of it into a Totland and Colwell Fund to invest in local regeneration, businesses and young people.

Please join those committed to supporting me on 6th May and keep the West Wight wild, glorious and green – and where the air is still “worth ‘sixpence a pint”.