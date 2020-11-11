Letter: Time for the Government to step in and nationalise ferry operators

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

Richard Quigley

Firstly, may I congratulate Hovertravel for reacting quickly to take up the gap in ferry services announced by Wightlink.

Unfortunately, they can’t do the same for the reduced Red Funnel service.

As Island dwellers, we all understand there is a price to pay for being separated from the rest of the country by water.

We reluctantly pay the price in both travel time and sometimes exorbitant fares, set at a level both companies assure us are necessary to maintain a year round service.

Government £ paid to ferry operators

Some Islanders even have sympathy with the ferry companies.

This quickly evaporates when we see them take government money to “stay afloat” and still reduce the service we receive. This proves without doubt, that cross Solent Transport is in fact a special case and should qualify for government intervention.

Nationalise the ferry operators

I went one step further during last year’s election and called for nationalisation to ensure the crossings were regular and at a reasonable price.

Our MP Bob Seely, in one of his many U-turns, called for the same during the last lockdown. (Though he has gone very quiet on his “Island Deal”).

Our council now find themselves having to defend the ferry companies, a situation they should not be in.

Operators need to help Islanders during these exceptional times

The government has been forced into re-nationalising failed rail franchises, the same should apply to the ferry operators.

We all help them make exceptional profits the rest of the time, they now need to help Islanders during these exceptional times.

