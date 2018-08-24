MP Bob Seely asks Government if they’d Nationalise an Isle of Wight Ferry company

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has written to the government asking it seven questions about the Island’s ferry companies including whether ministers would consider a buy-out of either Wightlink or Red Funnel.

Bob wrote to transport minister Nusrat Ghani this month and said Island residents were receiving “iniquitous treatment” compared to other UK Islands on travel costs and the companies were effectively a duopoly.

Bob has previously called for a public service obligation to be imposed on the ferry companies to lower the cost of travel and pointed out Scottish island travel is subsidised.

Concern over previous ‘denationalisation’

In the letter Bob said,

“Of particular concern to Islanders is the fact that the firm was ‘denationalised’ in the 1980s with no public service obligation, in stark contrast to the regulated, franchised arrangements subsequently put in place for the railways. “Many of my constituents believe this to be a considerable mistake. The Island has suffered since by having some of the most expensive ferries (per mile) in the world. “Even with some modest discounts occasionally offered by the ferry firms in some instances, this adds to operational costs for businesses and damages our visitor economy.”

Seely: Island getting bad deal on ferry travel

Bob said the letter was reflecting a widely-held view that the Island is getting a bad deal on ferry travel and he wants ministers to act.

He added,

“This letter is making it clear the government must look at this issue and answer these questions on behalf of Islanders. The cost of ferry travel is too much and I will continue to lobby the government to take action.”

Questions to the minister

The seven questions to the minister are: