Lift the Lid on Island Culture at today’s fun family picnic at Ventnor Fringe

The sun is breaking through and it promises to be another gorgeous day in Ventnor for Ventnor Fringe Festival.

The perfect day to head to Ventnor Park for the Lift the Lid picnic.

This fun family event brings together Arts and Heritage organisations ranging from English Heritage, The Steam Railway and Artecology who will be on hand with a box containing an item of Island culture and a story to tell, so that you can quite literally ‘lift the lid on Island culture’.

All you have to do is turn up with your picnic in hand.

Where and when

The Lift the Lid Picnic takes place on Friday 26th July noon to 2pm at Ventnor Park (Park Avenue, PO38 1LB).

In the unlikely event of wet weather, the picnic will be held in the Comedy Tent in Ventnor Park.